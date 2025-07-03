Dubai — Leading Dubai real estate company MH Developers on Wednesday announced the appointment of Afghan cricket icon Rashid Khan as its new brand ambassador, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth during a period of strong market momentum and economic stability in the emirate.

Dubai’s real estate market is witnessing a significant upward trend, with first half of 2025 figures showing a 15% year-on-year increase in average property prices and a 20% surge in transaction volumes. This growth is underpinned by Dubai’s resilient economy, strategic governance, and investor-friendly policies, making it one of the safest and most attractive property markets globally.

At the helm of MH Developers, CEO Murtaza Hashmi views this partnership as a strategic move to capitalise on Dubai’s rising profile as a global hub for investment and luxury living.

“Dubai’s safe and well-regulated economic environment has been a key driver behind the renewed confidence in the property market, especially at a time like this when there are rising security concerns in the rest of the region. Partnering with Rashid Khan, whose global reputation and relentless pursuit of excellence mirror our own values, will enable MH Developers to engage with a wider audience and strengthen our foothold in this thriving market,” said Hashmi.

Rashid Khan, one of the world’s highest paid cricketers and the leading wicket taker in T20 cricket, has made a remarkable impact in international cricket. Holding records such as the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 internationals and leading Afghanistan to notable victories worldwide in the game’s shortest format, Khan brings a spirit of determination and success.

“The UAE has been like a spiritual home for Afghan cricket for many years, providing a safe haven and platform amid the challenges back home. This collaboration with MH Developers therefore holds tremendous significance for me personally and professionally,” Khan said. “I am honoured to represent MH Developers at a time when Dubai is not only growing rapidly but doing so in a stable and secure economic setting. This partnership is about more than real estate; it’s about building futures in one of the world’s most promising cities,” he added.

With this collaboration, MH Developers aims to harness the ongoing real estate upswing, delivering projects that combine sophisticated design with robust investment opportunities, all within Dubai’s safe and forward-looking economic framework.

About MH Developers

MH Developers is a premier real estate development company based in Dubai, renowned for delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality residential and commercial projects across the UAE. With a commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and architectural distinction, MH Developers has earned a reputation for redefining urban living. The company’s diverse portfolio reflects a blend of luxury, functionality, and modern design, tailored to meet the evolving needs of both investors and end users. Guided by the visionary leadership of CEO Murtaza Hashmi and a strong ethical foundation, MH Developers continues to shape the skyline of Dubai and contribute to the city’s dynamic growth story.

About Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the world’s leading cricketers and a global ambassador of Afghan sports. Known for his explosive leg-spin and match-winning performances across formats, Khan has represented Afghanistan on the international stage since 2015 and has featured in major T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, BBL, and The Hundred. Beyond cricket, Khan is a symbol of hope and resilience, inspiring millions with his journey from Nangarhar to the pinnacle of world cricket. He is also involved in humanitarian efforts, particularly focused on youth empowerment and education in Afghanistan.

For media enquiries:

Sudha

Sudha@memc.co