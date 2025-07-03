Dubai, UAE – easy app is a next-generation delivery platform founded by a collective of entrepreneurs based in the UAE. The mandate spans the full digital spectrum: strategy, paid media, mobile growth, performance marketing, social, content, influencer management, and analytics.

This isn’t just another app launch. easy app is entering a saturated market, and doing it on its own terms: minimum markups, optimized delivery, and a platform designed to put both the customer and the business partner first.

“We didn’t want an agency. We wanted a partner who could move like a startup and think like a boardroom,” said Farah H, one of easy app’s co-founders. “Medialinks is that partner.” With launch campaigns already underway, easy App will go live in the coming weeks with an aggressive media rollout, hyper-local businesses partnerships, and a loyalty model that redefines user retention in the category.

“We love working with UAE born brands and this is the kind of mandate we were built for,” said Zeeshan Sajid Amin, CEO of Medialinks. “easy App has the product. We’re building the muscle around it, performance, presence, and pressure-tested scale.”

The partnership signals a new wave of digital ambition in the UAE’s startup ecosystem, and marks a defining moment in Medialinks’ journey as the region’s fastest-growing digital growth partner.

Set to launch in the coming weeks, easy App is positioning itself as a fresh competitor to the region’s current delivery giants. The UAE born app promises a more transparent and rewarding experience for customers and business partners alike.