Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Areen Development, a leading real estate developer, has awarded the construction contract for its landmark “Tilal” residential project within the Al Areen Masterplan to Ahmed Omar Contracting Company, one of the Kingdom’s most respected national contractors.

The signing ceremony, held at the headquarters of Areen Holding Company, was attended by Mr. Majed Al Khan, Managing Director of Areen Holding Company, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Areen Holding Company and Areen Development, and Mr. Raed Mohammed Omar, Managing Director of Ahmed Omar Contracting Company, in addition to a number of senior officials from both sides.

Awarding the contract underscores Areen Development’s commitment to delivering the project in line with the approved schedule. Construction has commenced immediately following the completion of tender procedures. “Tilal” is one of Areen’s flagship residential ventures in the Kingdom, comprising 151 carefully designed villas and townhouses delivered in a single integrated phase that blends build quality with a contemporary lifestyle in a sustainable urban environment.

Designed in harmony with neighbouring developments, most notably Al Areen Wildlife Park, the project’s masterplan capitalises on the site’s relatively elevated terrain, affording residents panoramic views of natural landscapes and surrounding wildlife. This unique topography enhances the living experience and lends the development a distinctive environmental dimension.

The project represents a significant step towards Areen Development’s vision of creating modern communities that adhere to the highest standards of sustainability and smart urban planning, meeting the aspirations of Bahraini families and residents alike.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Managing Director of Areen Holding Company, stated: “From the earliest stages we assembled a team of consultants and contractors with proven expertise to realise our vision for a sustainable residential project that blends seamlessly with its unique natural surroundings. We selected HCP and DG Jones for their strong reputations and outstanding regional and global track records in engineering and cost-management solutions, ensuring design, supervision and budget control are executed to the highest standards. Likewise, Ahmed Omar Contracting Company was chosen as the main contractor for its impeccable standing, giving us confidence that Tilal will be completed on schedule and to a standard that meets our customers’ expectations.”

For her part, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Areen Holding Company and Areen Development, said: “We are pleased to embark on this fruitful partnership with Ahmed Omar Contracting in delivering the Tilal residential project, which extends our vision to develop integrated and sustainable communities. We believe this collaboration will provide an upscale living experience that matches the ambitions of the Bahraini market and meets the needs of modern families through high-quality standards.”

She added: “Tilal enjoys a unique location with stunning views over Al Areen Wildlife Park. The residential units have been designed to maximise the site’s natural elevation. Prices start from BD 200,000, and plots average 400 square metres, enhancing the project’s appeal and accessibility.”

Mr Raed Mohammed Omar, Managing Director of Ahmed Omar Contracting Company, added: “We are proud to have been selected to execute the Tilal residential project, one of Bahrain’s most promising developments. We look forward to working closely with Areen Development to deliver this vital project on time and to the highest quality, reflecting our commitment to construction excellence and professionalism.”

Occupying 93,600 square metres, “Tilal” is the third residential development within the broader Al Areen masterplan. The project features luxury villas and townhouses ranging from three to five bedrooms, each boasting generous layouts and modern designs that align with contemporary trends. Green spaces, community facilities and sweeping views towards Al Areen Wildlife Park complete a distinctive and sustainable living environment.

About Areen Development

Areen Development and Project Management W.L.L. is a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, specialising in exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Committed to quality, innovation and sustainability, the company strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to Bahrain’s economic growth. Its diverse project portfolio reflects its expertise and forward-looking vision for the Kingdom’s property sector.