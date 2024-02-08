Contractual agreements with strategic partners further stc Group’s commitment to digital transformation and sustainability growth

Participation in the workshop "Maximizing Local Content in Procurement" and accompanying exhibition shows how stc Group is one of the Kingdom’s leaders in localization best practice

Riyadh: stc Group, engine of digital transformation, has signed a raft of new agreements, in the presence of H.R.H Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of stc Group, with local partners at the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) Private Sector Forum in Riyadh. Stc Group was represented at the Forum by Rawafed who also participated in a workshop dedicated to improving localization of procurement and supply chains.

The annual event brings together policymakers, key local private sector players, visionaries and industry leaders to discuss and catalyze and accelerate economic growth opportunities within the Kingdom’s private sector.

Commenting on the Group’s participation, Olayan Al-Wetaid, GCEO said: “We welcome the opportunity to participate once again at the PIF’s Private Sector Forum – a brilliant space to reaffirm our commitment to driving forward the Kingdom's economic agenda. At stc Group, we are dedicated to providing world-class connectivity, driving digital transformation and empowering sustainable growth. These agreements represent collaboration with local partners and empowering innovation, through which we will unlock new opportunities, drive positive change, and contribute to enhancing local content, driving the realization of Vision 2030's ambitious goals for our nation."

The agreements signed covered a range of strategic stc Group objectives, from sustainability to digital transformation:

A contract with Al Jazea Contracting & Trading Company for the establishment of a gray water treatment plant. This agreement aims to reduce water consumption and achieve broader sustainability goals;

An agreement with Master Works to enhance the customer experience by expanding stc’s capabilities to monitor new key performance indicators;

An agreement with Gazal, PIF’s portfolio company, to provide eco-friendly mobility movement at stc Group’s headquarters.

As agreement with Simah to develop a system for integration and validation of partner data, enhancing the onboarding process, in an initiative called ‘Partner Hub Enhancement’; and

A contract with Middle Sea for Telecommunication Establishment, Prime Gate Company and Awnas Contracting Company to modernize infrastructure and advance sustainability efforts, specifically focusing on offloading of stc OSP (Outside Plant) infrastructure.

Capping off stc Group’s involvement, Rawafed participated in the "Maximizing Local Content in Procurement" workshop and exhibition, providing the opportunity for direct registration to local partners, allowing them to showcase technological investment opportunities and provide examples of how stc Group is one of the Kingdom’s best-practice leaders in localization.

The workshop provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and insights on how local procurement and localization of supply chains can be bolstered.

