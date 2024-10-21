Pharmaceutical Press, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s Knowledge Business, is pleased to announce its participation at the Global Health Exhibition this October in Saudi Arabia. Joining the Association of British Health Tech Industries (ABHI) at stand H1C-Y84 in the UK Pavilion, they will be presenting the benefits of subscribing to essential knowledge through the online medicines information platform, MedicinesComplete.

MedicinesComplete enables easy access to evidence-based information about the safe and effective use of medicines, and is trusted worldwide to support research and clinical decision-making at the point of need.

Intuitive navigation supports busy health professionals seamlessly move between essential knowledge products including British National Formulary (BNF) and BNF for Children, Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference, Stockley’s Drug Interactions, Psychotropic Drug Directory, and more, all in one place.

Nic Potter, Commercial Director, Pharmaceutical Press said: ‘We are excited to be partnering with ABHI at Global Health Exhibition 2024 later this month. We look forward to meeting new and existing customers and health professionals in the region, and demonstrating how MedicinesComplete can help increase patient safety and minimise medication errors.’

Joining Pharmaceutical Press on the stand will be iDev, a leading provider of knowledge solutions in Saudi Arabia who will be helping to highlight the benefits of a subscription to essential knowledge through MedicinesComplete.

For a personalised demonstration of MedicinesComplete, a copy of our whitepaper discussing the most common medication errors, and to find out more, please come to the UK Pavilion in Hall one to the ABHI stand H1C-Y84 to meet Matt Orzlowski, Account Manager at Pharmaceutical Press.

Since 2004 MedicinesComplete has made it easy for health professionals globally to access trusted medicines information and expert guidance on the safe use and administration of drugs and medicines, in one place.

About Pharmaceutical Press

Trusted worldwide for providing evidence-based pharmaceutical knowledge to improve patient safety, we support health professionals to quickly and confidently make the most informed decisions on the safe and effective use of medicines.

Our essential knowledge products are referred to daily by health professionals globally, across healthcare, academic and research settings and relied on by many commercial organisations to operate their businesses. National agreements with parts of the National Health Service in the UK, mean that much of the NHS has unrestricted access to essential resources through MedicinesComplete.

As the Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s knowledge business, we invest our resources into creating world-class tools that promote best practice in medicines use, which means health professionals can quickly and confidently make the most informed decisions.

With an unmatched commitment to independently sourcing, evaluating, and communicating the most accurate information, our expert knowledge is trusted worldwide whether online, via license or in print.

For more information about Pharmaceutical Press go to PharmaceuticalPress.com.

About Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Our mission is to put pharmacy at the forefront of healthcare.

Our vision is to become the world leader in the safe and effective use of medicines.

Since the Society was founded in 1841, we have championed the profession, and are internationally renowned as publishers of medicines information.

Our Royal Charter gives us a unique status in pharmacy.

We promote pharmacy in the media and government, lead the way in medicines information, and support pharmacists in their education and development.