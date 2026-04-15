A modern psychology clinic offering structured, science-based support for individuals and couples

“No person is an island. At most, they’re a peninsula." It is this thinking that sits at the heart of Peninsula Psychology, a newly opened psychology clinic in Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai. Founded to offer a clearer, more grounded approach to mental health care, the clinic brings together experienced practitioners committed to making psychological support feel less distant and more connected to everyday life.

Designed as a modern clinic for individuals and couples, Peninsula Psychology brings together evidence-based therapy, clinical professionalism, and a more thoughtful experience of care. The approach is structured and science-led but also deeply personal, shaped around each client’s unique circumstances, concerns and goals. Rather than quick fixes or one-size-fits-all thinking, the focus is on understanding what sits beneath the surface and creating meaningful, lasting change.

Chosen with care, the name “Peninsula” reflects the clinic’s relational view of mental health. A peninsula is connected to something larger while still shaped by everything around it, a concept that speaks to the way therapy helps people move from isolation towards connection, clarity and steadier ground. It is also related to founder Rita Figueiredo, whose own journey spans from the Iberian Peninsula to the Arabian Peninsula.

Peninsula Psychology offers individual therapy and couples therapy, giving clients the option to access support in person in Dubai or remotely. Services are designed for adults navigating a wide range of emotional, behavioural and relational concerns, from anxiety, low mood and burnout to communication breakdowns, perinatal mental health, eating disorders, grief and loss, infidelity, and other personal difficulties. The clinic also offers online sessions for both individuals and couples, using the same structured, evidence-based approach as its in-person work.

Founded by Rita Figueiredo, Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director, Peninsula Psychology opens with a clear point of view: therapy should be effective, transparent, and rooted in well-established psychological models. Rita is a CDA-licensed psychologist with more than eight years of experience and a focus on couples and family therapy. She holds a master's degree in clinical and health psychology from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, and a postgraduate qualification in couples and family therapy. Rita is also trained in perinatal mental health. Having supported more than 100 couples in Dubai, she brings extensive local experience to the clinic's work with relationship dynamics, emotional challenges, and personal growth.

Peninsula Psychology represents a meaningful addition to Dubai's mental health landscape, a space where clinical rigour and genuine human care sit side by side. Whether accessed in person or online, the practice is built for people ready to do real work and find real change.

For appointments and bookings, contact Peninsula Psychology at reception@peninsulapsychology.com or +971 52 950 1264. Sessions are available in person at HDS Business Center, Office 303, JLT, Dubai, or online.