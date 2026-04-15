Beirut, Lebanon: At a time when Lebanon faces ongoing challenges and uncertainty, businesses are being tested not only in their performance, but in their responsibility.

Across a region navigating complex economic and operational challenges, Castania has once again demonstrated why it is the leading and most established brand in the nuts category in Lebanon and across international markets.

With over 40 years of heritage, Castania has built its leadership not only through scale, but through consistency, uncompromising quality, and the ability to perform under pressure. Over the years, Castania has established itself as the reference point in the nuts category, playing a defining role in shaping consumer expectations and industry standards in Lebanon and the region. At a time when many businesses are forced to adjust standards in response to rising costs and operational constraints, Castania has remained firm on one principle: quality is never negotiable.

Operating a group of more than 450 employees, three production facilities across Lebanon and Jordan, and an annual production capacity exceeding 12,000 tons, Castania represents one of the most structured and resilient food production platforms in the region. Its portfolio spans more than 100 SKUs, supported by a fleet of 70 vehicles serving over 12,000 points of sale across Lebanon, reinforcing its unmatched market reach and leadership presence.

While others react to crisis, Castania executes with precision without compromise.

“In challenging environments, leadership is defined by the standards you choose to protect,” said Peter Daniel, CEO of Castania. “At Castania, we do not lower our quality to match circumstances. We elevate our execution to overcome them. Our consumers trust us for consistency, and that trust is something we protect at all costs.”

Since the beginning of the current regional instability, Castania has maintained full operational continuity, ensuring stability across production, supply chain, and distribution. This resilience is not accidental — it is the result of long-term strategic planning and disciplined execution.

More than 15 years ago, Castania made a forward-looking decision to expand its manufacturing footprint beyond Lebanon, establishing a production facility in Jordan. At the time, this move reflected a clear understanding of the region’s structural volatility. Today, that vision proves critical, allowing the company to maintain uninterrupted supply to key markets and reinforce its leadership position, even in periods of disruption.

This ability to anticipate, rather than react, is a defining characteristic of the brand.

From its manufacturing base in Lebanon, Castania operates facilities exceeding 12,000 sqm, supported by more than 6,000 sqm of dry and refrigerated warehousing capacity. Within this integrated industrial ecosystem, the company continues to produce with precision and consistency, while integrating advanced technologies across its operations. At a time when industrial continuity is increasingly challenged, Castania reinforces its role as a key contributor to Lebanon’s food production sector and export economy.

Beyond maintaining its core business, Castania continues to invest in innovation and portfolio expansion. Recent developments include the introduction of peanut butter, nut-based snack bars, and protein bars — categories that reflect evolving consumer lifestyles and position the brand beyond traditional nuts, into a broader snacking and nutrition space.

Driven by a clear long-term vision, Castania continues to expand beyond regional boundaries, with the ambition of establishing itself as a global premium nuts brand. This mission is supported by continuous investment in quality, branding, and international market development, ensuring that Castania remains competitive on a global scale while staying true to its roots.

On the international front, Castania continues to expand its global footprint, exporting to more than 40 countries worldwide. Today, Castania stands as one of the most prominent and widely distributed nuts brands originating from Lebanon, with a presence that continues to expand across regional and global markets. Despite rising logistics costs and shifting global dynamics, the brand has maintained strong relationships with partners and retailers, ensuring that products made in Lebanon continue to reach shelves across regional and international markets.

This dual strength; local resilience and global continuity is not situational. It is structural.

Castania does not adapt its standards to circumstances. It carries them through.

For over four decades, the company has played a defining role in shaping the nuts category, setting benchmarks in quality, packaging, and consistency. Today, it continues to lead with the same discipline and ambition that built its reputation.

As the region continues to evolve, one constant remains clear:

Castania is not navigating the crisis; it is leading through it, reinforcing its position as the leading and most trusted name in the nuts category.