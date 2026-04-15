Expedited 2025 draws to crown 282 winners, with the 2026 schedule to be announced

Kuwait: Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, customer trust, and delivering on its promises, Burgan Bank has announced the return of its flagship Kanz draw account, alongside a structured schedule for the execution of all previously postponed draws.

Set to take place over a dedicated five-day period from 19 to 23 April 2026, the Bank will conduct the postponed draws, covering the full backlog from March 2025 to April 2026, during which 282 winners will be crowned. The draws will include all eligible customers, ensuring no missed opportunities during the suspension period and marking the return of Kanz with an even more exceptional customer experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bader Mohammed Ali, General Manager – Retail Banking at Burgan Bank, said: “At Burgan Bank, our customers’ trust is fundamental to everything we do. The return of Kanz reflects our commitment to ensuring that every eligible customer is recognized and every opportunity is honored. By conducting all postponed draws within a defined and transparent schedule.”

The scheduled draws will include all previously postponed monthly draws, in addition to the semi-annual and annual draws, offering customers multiple chances to win across different prize tiers. The prize structure remains unchanged, with 20 winners receiving KD 2,000 each in the monthly draws, one winner receiving KD 500,000 in the semi-annual draw, and one grand prize winner receiving KD 1,500,000 in the annual draw.

In line with Burgan Bank’s customer-first approach, all customers who maintained a minimum balance of KD 200 during the suspension period remain eligible for the backdated draws, including those whose accounts were active during that time. This ensures that all qualifying customers continue to benefit from their participation without any disadvantage.

All Kanz draws are conducted subject to regulatory approval, under strict supervision and auditing procedures to ensure the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and fairness. Each draw is overseen by internal and external auditors, as well as relevant regulatory representatives.

As one of Burgan Bank’s flagship retail offerings, the Kanz account continues to play a key role in promoting a culture of savings while rewarding customers with meaningful opportunities throughout the year- in line with the Let’s Be Aware (Diraya) national campaign. Customers can open a Kanz account with a minimum balance of KD 200, with every KD 25 increasing their chances of winning.

Customers are encouraged to follow Burgan Bank’s official channels for upcoming draw announcements and results. The Bank concluded its statement wishing well to all customers in the upcoming draws.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank was the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.