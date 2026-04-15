EasyWill is offering a complimentary second will for spouses to help couples protect their shared legacy

Dubai, UAE – In alignment with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, EasyWill, the UAE-based fully digital and AI-powered will creation and registration platform, today announced the launch of its ‘Securing Families Initiative’, a first-of-its-kind campaign aimed at helping families safeguard their futures with greater ease and accessibility.

This Initiative will offer a complimentary second will, commonly known as a mirror will, for the spouse of any individual creating their first will on the platform. The offer will be available to the first 100 couples and will cover all associated costs for the mirror will, including drafting, translation, notary services and registration.

The initiative comes at a time when awareness around estate planning in the UAE is on the rise. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) reported approximately 11,000 wills registered in 2025, more than double the previous year. Similarly, DIFC Courts recorded a 22% increase in will registrations in 2025, alongside a 37% rise in probate applications.

This upward trend reflects a growing recognition among residents of the importance of having a valid will in place, particularly in light of evolving legal frameworks. As of early 2026, amendments to the Civil Transactions Law mandate that assets belonging to expats without heirs be designated as charitable endowments. Furthermore, without a valid will, UAE law typically divides estates between the surviving spouse and children, a default distribution that may not align with every family’s specific wishes.

““Family has always been at the centre of everything we do,” said Alessandro Console, Co-founder & CEO of EasyWill. “In honour of the UAE’s Year of Family 2026, we have launched this initiative reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that no legacy is left half-finished. As the nation grows in unity, we are proud to help 100 families secure their shared future. When you protect your legacy, we’ll protect your spouse’s for free.”

The Securing Families Initiative is available to the first 100 families, reinforcing EasyWill’s commitment to making estate planning more accessible during the Year of Family. Families that wish to participate in this initiative can connect with EasyWill via easwill.ae or through their social media page. The campaign underscores a simple yet powerful message: protecting your loved ones should be seamless, inclusive, and complete.

About EasyWill:

EasyWill is a UAE-based legal tech company simplifying will creation and estate planning for expatriates and residents across the Emirates. Founded with the mission to combine digital innovation with legal reliability, EasyWill offers a seamless online platform that enables users to create, notarise, and register their wills fully in accordance with UAE federal law. The service ensures legal recognition through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), complete with certified Arabic translation and secure encrypted storage — all without the need for in-person appointments.

Built on the pillars of reliability, simplicity, and innovation, EasyWill is transforming how individuals safeguard their legacies in the UAE. Led by co-founders Alessandro Console, Claudio Giannetti, and Alex Canciello, the company empowers users to protect their families and assets with clarity and confidence. With transparent pricing, multilingual support, and a 100% digital process, EasyWill makes legal protection accessible to everyone, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.easywill.ae