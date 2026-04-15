Dubai, UAE: Parkin Company PJSC ("Parkin" or the "Company"), Dubai's leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic partnership with SP Corporation Car Parking Management LLC (“Secure Parking”), a global smart mobility operator managing more than 1.2 million parking spaces across 13 countries, to accelerate the rollout of barrierless parking across the UAE.

The alliance builds on a successful implementation at City Walk in Dubai between both entities, where a fully integrated barrierless parking system is now operational. Following its outstanding performance, the companies have identified a potential pipeline of over 60,000 parking spaces across the UAE for future collaboration. This growth is a testament to increased consumer demand for more streamlined parking solutions and positions the partnership among the most significant barrierless parking expansion initiatives currently underway in the region.

Combining UAE Scale with Global Expertise

As Dubai’s largest parking operator, Parkin manages approximately 229,000 paid parking spaces in Dubai under a long-term concession agreement and processed more than 70 million transactions in the first half of 2025 alone. The scale of its platform reflects both Dubai’s rapid urban growth and the accelerating shift toward fully digitised mobility ecosystems.

With more than 20 years of operational experience in the UAE and a portfolio spanning some of the country’s most prominent destinations, Secure Parking brings deep local market knowledge alongside global expertise in next-generation, barrierless parking infrastructure. Together, the partnership combines Parkin’s scale, regulatory integration, and digital platform capabilities with Secure Parking’s international operational experience - positioning both companies at the forefront of smart mobility transformation in the region.

City Walk as a Flagship Model

The rollout of Secure Parking and Parkin’s partnership in City Walk marks a strategic milestone in Parkin’s evolution toward fully digital, barrierless infrastructure. The system replaces traditional gated entry with advanced vehicle recognition technology and integrated remote payment, removing physical bottlenecks and enabling seamless access.

Through the Parkin platform, motorists receive real-time confirmations, clear tariff visibility, and SMS notifications, supported by a structured grace period for payment.

As a high-profile urban destination, City Walk demonstrates Parkin’s ability to deploy scalable, technology-led solutions that improve traffic flow, enhance customer experience and maintain full transparency and regulatory compliance in dense city environments.

Expanding into Integrated Valet Operations

In addition to barrierless infrastructure, the partnership will extend into the valet services segment, creating a fully integrated digital ecosystem spanning self-parking and premium parking experiences.

Customers will be able to pay for Secure Parking valet services through the Parkin app and digital wallet, enabling seamless transactions within the existing Parkin platform.

Secure Parking will also manage and operate select Parkin-branded valet locations, leveraging its international operational standards and established UAE presence to enhance service quality, operational consistency and overall customer experience.

By integrating valet operations into Parkin’s digital payment ecosystem, the companies are creating a unified parking journey from entry to premium service, supported by real-time payments, digital transparency and operational excellence. This expansion further strengthens the partnership’s positioning as one of the UAE’s most comprehensive and digitally integrated public-private mobility collaborations.

Speaking on the partnership, Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said:“By partnering with Secure Parking, we are bringing together the scale and sophistication of Dubai’s most advanced digital parking platform with proven global operational expertise. This collaboration accelerates our transition toward fully barrierless infrastructure and positions Parkin at the forefront of smart mobility innovation in the UAE. It is a clear step toward creating a scalable framework that supports the country’s smart city vision and sets a new benchmark for urban parking infrastructure.”

Dr. Navin Valrani, Group Managing Director of Al Shirawi Group and CEO of Secure Parking UAE, added:

“Barrierless parking is quickly becoming essential urban infrastructure, not just a convenience feature. With Parkin, we have an opportunity to set a new benchmark for how digital mobility services are delivered at scale across the UAE, and deliver value for customers.

Barrierless parking is increasingly viewed as a foundational layer of smart city infrastructure, enabling real-time analytics, dynamic allocation and cross-network interoperability.

Through this partnership, Parkin’s digital platform capability will combine with Secure Parking’s global operational experience to create a scalable framework for public-private parking integration across the UAE.

IR and Media Enquiries

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae / www.secureparkinguae.com or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

Secure Parking Media

jovita@secureparkinguae.ae

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Secure Parking

Founded in 1979 in Australia, Secure Parking operates more than 1.2 million parking spaces across 13 countries and is internationally recognised for innovation in barrierless parking operations, digital payments and integrated mobility solutions.

Secure Parking has implemented barrierless parking systems across multiple international markets, working closely with government authorities and leading private developers to deliver integrated models combining technology, operations and customer experience.

In the UAE, Secure Parking has operated for more than two decades and manages a portfolio of landmark destinations including City Walk, DIFC, Abu Dhabi Airport and ADGM. The company is the first and only organisation in the Middle East accredited with distinction by the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI), reflecting the highest international benchmark for excellence in parking operations and mobility services.

Backed by the Al Shirawi Group, Secure Parking continues to deliver turnkey mobility solutions that support the region’s smart city ambitions and sustainable urban development.