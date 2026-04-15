EDGE Group provides advanced unmanned aerial surveillance capabilities to armed forces and security organisations through the HT-100 unmanned helicopter. The HT-100 is engineered to operate where conventional platforms incur major costs and safety risks. Whether navigating mountainous regions, dense forests, or vast maritime territories, the HT-100’s vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability and compact footprint enable deployment in confined and austere locations. Its intermeshing Flettner rotor system eliminates the need for a tail rotor, enhancing stability while maximising efficiency, critical for operations in complex and unpredictable environments.

The HT-100 thrives in conditions that challenge both manned aircraft and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). From intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions to logistics and tactical support, its modular payload architecture allows operators to rapidly configure the platform for mission-specific requirements. This plug-and-play versatility, combined with the ability to carry up to 60 kg of payload and fuel, positions the HT-100 as a true multi-role system across defence and security operations.

At the core of its capability is autonomy. The HT-100 is mission-ready for autonomous operations, featuring advanced flight control systems, terrain-following capability, GNSS-denied navigation resilience, and automated return-to-home functions that ensure reliable performance even in contested or degraded environments. Redundant avionics and safety systems, including detect-and-avoid technology and automated autorotation with an automatic back-up safety electric motor, further reinforce operational assurance. This allows the platform to execute missions with minimal human intervention while maintaining a high level of safety and precision.

Built for unforgiving environments, the HT-100 combines robust engineering with proven reliability. Its 15 kW turbine engine delivers consistent performance across extreme temperature ranges, from -25°C to 55°C, while maintaining low vibration and reduced maintenance requirements. With endurance of up to six hours and operational ranges extending to 200 km via multiple datalink options, the system ensures persistence over target areas. The ability to operate in high winds and harsh climates makes it particularly suited for frontline, offshore, and disaster-response missions.

Ultimately, the HT-100 is exactly where it needs to be, delivering capability at the point of need. Whether providing real-time intelligence, transporting mission-critical supplies, or supporting tactical operations, it bridges the gap between accessibility and performance. In doing so, it redefines what unmanned helicopters can achieve as a platform that excels in challenging and complex operational environments.

Find out more about the HT-100 here: https://edgegroup.ae/solutions/ht-100

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3iUQLZ7C_s

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.



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