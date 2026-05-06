Abu Dhabi, UAE: CredibleX today announced its Series A funding round led by Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, with participation from existing investor Further Ventures as part of a broader USD 15 million equity raise.



CredibleX is a UAE-based SME licensed lender specialising in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with fast access to working capital through its digital platform. The business has differentiated itself through its focus on embedded partnerships, enabling it to efficiently scale across distribution partners and SME networks.



Founded in 2023, CredibleX has grown into a leading embedded finance lender in the UAE, working with over 70 distribution partners. Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) at ADGM, CredibleX provides SMEs with a full suite of working capital financing solutions, including Revenue-Based Financing, Receivables Financing, and Payable Financing. The company is led by co-founders Anand Nagaraj, Ahmad Malik, and Hassan Reda, who bring extensive experience across global banks, fintechs, and digital platforms.



This milestone builds on CredibleX’s strong momentum, including the successful securing of a USD 100 million senior secured credit facility in September 2025, which has enabled the company to scale its lending operations and expand access to financing for SMEs across the UAE.



The Series A investment will support CredibleX in continuing its growth across both its lending and non-lending business lines, while further strengthening its embedded finance infrastructure. The funding will also enable the company to scale its lending marketplace, expand partner distribution, and enhance its technology and data capabilities to deliver faster, more efficient financing solutions.



Anand Nagaraj, CEO & Co-Founder at CredibleX, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Mubadala as a lead investor in our Series A round. This milestone represents strong validation of our vision to transform SME financing through embedded finance. SMEs are at the heart of the UAE economy, and this investment will enable us to significantly expand our platform, scale our partnerships, and continue delivering flexible, transparent financing solutions aligned with real business needs.”



Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company commented:



“We are pleased to partner with CredibleX, as part of Mubadala’s MENA Venture Capital Fund. The company is playing a critical role in expanding access to innovative financial solutions. Our investment reflects a shared commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE and the region with faster, more inclusive credit, strengthening the broader financial ecosystem and supporting sustainable economic growth. The company exemplifies our broader objectives under Mubadala’s UAE Investments portfolio to catalyze innovation, expand access to finance, and scale high-impact sectors.”



Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further Asset Management commented:

“We’re pleased to welcome Mubadala as lead investor in this round a strong validation of the embedded finance opportunity in SME credit and CredibleX’s ability to execute at scale. We’ve backed the company since inception and see them emerging as a foundational player in the region’s credit ecosystem.”



About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.



Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.



For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com



About Further Ventures

Further Asset Management is a global investment platform connecting pioneering financial infrastructure with global capital markets. The firm provides institutional investors with access to regulated opportunities across venture, structured products, and digital assets. Its managed entities empower partners to execute sophisticated financial operations—from tokenization to seamless settlement—with security and precision. Chosen by founders and institutions from San Francisco to Hong Kong, Further is a strategic partner known for its focused capital, regulatory expertise, and ability to scale category-defining companies at the frontier of finance. To learn more, visit further.ae.



About CredibleX

CredibleX is a UAE-based SME licensed lender regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), providing fast, flexible, and transparent working capital financing solutions to SMEs.



Since its inception in 2023, CredibleX has partnered with over 70 distribution partners and deployed financing to SMEs across the UAE. Through its embedded, API-enabled platform, CredibleX enables ecosystem partners to offer seamless access to financing, supporting SME growth and financial inclusion.

www.crediblex.io