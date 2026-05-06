Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today unveiled 38 destinations to choose from for the upcoming Eid break. Following a period of extended disruption, this holiday marks a renewed opportunity for passengers in Kuwait and across the region to travel and celebrate. Whether reconnecting with family, exploring new destinations, or simply taking the long-awaited break that was put on hold, Jazeera Airways is set to bring travelers closer to what matters most

With a diverse network spanning 17 countries across the Middle East, South and Central Asia, and Europe, passengers can choose from a wide range of holiday experiences - from vibrant city escapes and cultural discoveries to relaxing beach getaways and adventure-filled journeys.

As part of the Eid offering, Jazeera will also launch its direct flights to Milan Bergamo for the first time on 22 May, so travelers from Kuwait can now also explore one of Italy’s most vibrant regions.

Operating directly from Kuwait, Jazeera Airways offers a seamless, comfortable, and convenient travel experience, ensuring passengers can enjoy stress-free journeys from departure to arrival.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “For Kuwait and people across the region, this Eid is a bigger cause for celebration. It is a time for reconnecting, rediscovering, and making up for lost time. To mark the occasion, we are pleased to offer our passengers an extensive network of over 38 destinations across 17 countries and the convenience of direct connectivity from Kuwait. This includes our newest destination- Milan Bergamo in Italy. With the reopening of Kuwait International Airport, we are ready to support the strong return to travel and help our customers create meaningful experiences as we head closer into the holiday season.”

Passengers can explore a wide selection of destinations across Jazeera’s growing network including Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, India, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, with flexible options designed to suit every type of traveler.

Passengers can book their seats through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, or through the customer relations at 177 in Kuwait and +965 2205 4944 from outside Kuwait.​​​