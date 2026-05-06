Muscat - Al Mouj Muscat has signed an agreement with Aurelian Development, appointing it as the sub-developer for a premium residential project in the marina sector of its award-winning waterfront destination. The development will introduce a contemporary residential complex with a total built-up area of approximately 39,000 square metres, comprising 176 premium-class apartments designed to reflect modern architecture, refined living standards, and a seamless connection to the vibrant coastal environment.

Set within the heart of Al Mouj Muscat’s established master-planned community, the project will offer residents direct access to the destination’s signature lifestyle amenities, including its marina, 18-hole PGA-standard championship course, leisure and hospitality offerings, retail experiences, and landscaped public spaces. The development is designed to complement the existing urban fabric while introducing new residential opportunities within one of the Sultanate’s most sought-after addresses.

For Aurelian Development, the project marks a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy and its long-term commitment to the Omani market. By combining thoughtful design, strong placemaking principles, and premium residential offerings, the development aims to attract both local and international buyers seeking a distinctive waterfront lifestyle in Muscat.

Nicolay Pozdnyakov, Board Member of Aurelian Development, said: “Al Mouj Muscat represents one of the region’s most compelling examples of integrated waterfront living. Our collaboration brings together complementary expertise and a shared commitment to quality, enabling us to deliver a residential offering that responds to evolving lifestyle expectations while contributing to the continued growth and dynamism of Muscat’s real estate landscape.”

Ahmed Al Massan, Acting CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, added: “Strategic partnerships are central to the continued evolution of Al Mouj Muscat. By working with developers who share our long-term vision for excellence and community building, we continue to strengthen the destination’s appeal as a leading lifestyle and investment hub not only in Oman, but across the region.”

The partnership underscores a shared ambition to continue elevating the standards of integrated community living in the Sultanate. Together, Aurelian Development and Al Mouj Muscat aim to deliver a project that enhances the destination’s evolving urban landscape while contributing to Oman’s growing appeal for high-quality real estate investment and lifestyle-led development.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

