DUBAI, UAE - SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate development company currently ranked as the fifth highest off plan seller in Dubai, proudly celebrates the successful handover of the highly anticipated Samana Santorini. This momentous occasion highlights the capacity of the company to consistently meet rapid delivery timelines while reinforcing its prominent status within the competitive property landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

Strong Synergy with Regulatory Leadership

The handover ceremony was distinguished by the presence of key leadership from the Dubai Land Department, underscoring the strong synergy between private developers and regulatory bodies in shaping the skyline of the city. The highly anticipated event welcomed Majid Saqr Abdullah Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at the Dubai Land Department. Their attendance signalled a shared commitment to transparency and excellence within the thriving real estate market of Dubai as SAMANA continues to seamlessly deliver on its ambitious pipeline.

Elevating the Everyday with Resort Inspired Living

Located in Dubai Studio City, Samana Santorini features a total of 157 units. This luxury residential development offers a mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. It is a low-rise architectural tribute to the iconic Greek island.

The development perfectly encapsulates the signature SAMANA everyday vacation experience, meticulously designed to emulate a five-star tropical getaway. Central to this luxurious lifestyle are the private swimming pools seamlessly built into individual apartment balconies, offering an unparalleled level of personal relaxation. Residents also enjoy exclusive access to comprehensive resort style amenities, including massive leisure podiums, cascading water features, a sprawling infinity pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness club featuring a sauna and traditional hammam. The immaculate grounds further elevate daily living with a vibrant outdoor cinema, serene yoga spaces, a fully equipped barbecue area, and extensive children's play zones.

A Proven Track Record of Excellence

The successful completion of this picturesque project adds to a highly impressive delivery milestone, with over 1,300 units successfully handed over to date across the portfolio. After steadily climbing to become one of the top five highest off plan sellers in 2025, the company has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects with a clear, unwavering focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces.

Operational Independence Driving Construction Success

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated, “our in-house capabilities are the true foundation of our success. We heavily emphasized that our unique operational independence empowers Samana to deliver cutting edge developments with zero compromise on structural safety or finish quality. By fully centralizing operations and maintaining end to end command over the entire construction process, Samana effectively bypasses standard industry bottlenecks to guarantee swift and secure project completion for every buyer.”

A Pipeline Defined by Total Market Reliability

Looking ahead to the immediate future, the developer remains heavily committed to an aggressive schedule of large-scale completions. With six project handovers actively targeted for 2026 and an additional eleven meticulously planned for 2027, SAMANA stands firmly as a fortress of reliability in the Dubai real estate landscape. This relentless forward momentum continues to attract global investors and discerning homeowners seeking exceptional value, innovative design, and a premium living experience.

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the Dubai top 5th highest off-plan sellers in 2025.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 13,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.samanadevelopers.com.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Al Sharu

Senior Manager PR & Media Relations

E: Mohammad.sharu@samana-group.com