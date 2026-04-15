Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, In March 2026, NIO Inc. delivered 35,486 vehicles, representing an increase of 136% year-over-year and 70.6% month-over-month. In the first quarter of 2026, total deliveries reached 83,465, up 98.3% year-over-year, exceeding the upper end of NIO’s delivery guidance.

Of the total, the NIO brand delivered 22,490 vehicles, up 120.1% year-over-year and 48.4% month-over-month; the ONVO brand delivered 6,877 vehicles, up 42.7% year-over-year and 130.7% month-over-month; and the firefly brand delivered 6,119 vehicles, up 130.3% month-over-month. As of March 31, 2026, NIO Inc. has cumulatively delivered 1,081,057 vehicles.

The NIO ES9 Product and Technology Launch event will be held on April 9. Positioned as a flagship SUV with cutting-edge technology and executive luxury, the ES9 stands as the most advanced SUV of the year. It marks a milestone in NIO’s technological evolution and the culmination of NIO’s systemic innovation.

More information can be accessed through the following link: NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2026 Delivery Update

Cost calculations are based on April 2026 UAE fuel prices (Super 98 at AED 3.39/litre, Special 95 at AED 3.28/litre), a petrol consumption rate of 12 km/litre, and an average EV energy consumption of 15 kWh per 100 km. Actual consumption will vary from model to model and brand to brand, depending on powertrain efficiency and user driving style. Home charging is calculated at the standard DEWA residential tariff. Public charging rates reflect current market pricing inclusive of VAT.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,900+ patents by December 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Europe, Greater Caucasus and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Mark Shahroozi

mena.press@niomena.com