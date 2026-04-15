Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, has announced the results for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2026. Net Profit attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank amounted to QAR 986 Million for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2026.

Total Assets of the Bank as at 31 March 2026 stands at QAR 224 Billion representing a growth of 1.3% compared to QAR 221 Billion as at 31 December 2025 and up by 5.9% compared to 31 March 2025. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth. Financing assets as at 31 March 2026 reached QAR 146.4 Billion, having grown by 5.7% compared to December 2025 and up by 11.1% compared to March 2025. Investment Securities reached QAR 60.7 Billion as at 31 March 2026 are up by 0.8% against December 2025 and a strong growth of 14.0% compared to March 2025. Customer Deposits reached QAR 140.7 Billion as at 31 March 2026 registering a growth of 5.4% compared to March 2025. Financing to Deposit ratio was 95% as at 31 March 2026 compared to QCB maximum requirement of 100%, reflecting the Bank’s strong liquidity position.

Total Income for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2026 reached QAR 2,713 Million. Net income from financing and investing activities was QAR 2,467 Million for the three months’ ended 31 March 2026.

Total general and administrative expenses of the Bank was QAR 277 Million for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2026. The Bank’s drive to improve the efficiency supported by strict cost management measures helped the bank to maintain the cost-to-income ratio 17.0% for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2026, which is the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.56%, one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95% as at 31 March 2026.

Total Shareholders’ Equity of the Bank reached QAR 29.4 Billion as at 31 March 2026, an increase of 9.4% compared to QAR 26.9 Billion as at 31 March 2025. As of 31 March 2026 the Total Capital adequacy of the Bank under Basel III guidelines is 22.9%, well above the regulatory minimum requirements prescribed by Qatar Central Bank and Basel Committee.

In March 2026, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) has affirmed the Bank’s Long-term rating to ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook. In August 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed QIB credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. In June 2025 Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) affirmed the Long-term deposit ratings at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook.

In 2026, QIB received a series of prestigious global, regional, and local recognitions, reflecting its strong financial performance, continued innovation, and disciplined execution across its business segments. At the forefront, Global Finance recognized QIB across multiple categories, including the World’s Best Banks Awards, naming the Bank Best Bank in Qatar and Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar, in addition to Best Islamic Investment Bank and Best Islamic Asset Manager in the World. The Bank’s continued commitment to supporting the SME sector was further acknowledged with the award of Best SME Bank in Qatar and the Middle East

QIB’s private banking proposition was also recognized by Euromoney, which named the Bank Best Private Bank in Qatar, highlighting its ability to deliver tailored, Shari’a-compliant wealth management solutions to high-net-worth clients.

In the retail segment, The Asian Banker named QIB Best Retail Bank in Qatar 2026, reflecting the Bank’s continued focus on enhancing customer experience and strengthening its retail offering. This was further complemented by strong performance in the IFN rankings, where QIB was recognized across multiple categories, including Best Islamic Bank, Best Corporate Bank, Best Retail Bank, and Best Islamic Digital Offering by a Bank.

These recognitions reflect QIB’s continued ability to deliver sustainable growth, drive innovation, and create long-term value for its customers and stakeholders, reinforcing its leadership position in Qatar’s banking sector and across the region.