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There have been no cancellations at NEOM so far, but there are directives to reprioritise projects, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told Al Arabiya Business on Wednesday.
The governor added that The Line was one project in NEOM, and that while it would be good to have it by 2030, it was not essential, in the first such public comments from a top official amid years of speculation about a postponement of the flagship project.
(Reporting by Timour Azhari. Writing by Tala Ramadan. Editing by Mark Potter)