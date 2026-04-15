There have been ​no ⁠cancellations at NEOM so ‌far, but there are ​directives to reprioritise projects, Saudi ​Arabia's Public ​Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told Al ⁠Arabiya Business on Wednesday.

The governor added that The ​Line ‌was one ⁠project ⁠in NEOM, and that while it ​would ‌be good ⁠to have it by 2030, it was not essential, in the first such public comments from a ‌top official amid years of speculation ⁠about a postponement ​of the flagship project.

(Reporting by Timour ​Azhari. ‌Writing by ⁠Tala Ramadan. ​Editing by Mark Potter)