Five Projects Launched Within Two Years with Strong Execution Rates

Continuing its track record of success in the market, A-Plus Developments has announced obtaining the ministerial decree for its “Jiran” project in Hadayek October City. This comes after the excavation permit was issued and construction work had already commenced more than two months ago, as part of the company’s expansion strategy and plans to inject further investments into the Egyptian market.

The company has successfully strengthened its position in West Cairo’s real estate market, supported by a solid execution track record and a clear expansion plan through which it has launched five diverse projects over nearly two years, spanning commercial and residential sectors.

A-Plus began its portfolio with “The Address” Mall in Hadayek October, which has been fully completed and is scheduled for delivery in the coming months. The project spans 14,283 square meters with a 30% building ratio. Meanwhile, construction is ongoing at “Shadows Business Park,” a mixed-use commercial, administrative, medical, and hospitality project built over 15,300 square meters in one of the most prime locations in 6th of October City, with execution rates exceeding 70% within approximately a year and a half.

The company has also launched “Connect 4,” a commercial project in Hadayek October spanning 6,534 square meters, for which land leveling procedures have been completed, with excavation works set to begin within days. In addition, “Stay In” project in the First District of 6th of October City offers a unique model of residential and serviced apartments over a total area of 26,400 square meters, with a 40% building ratio.

Eng. Ahmed Ali, Chairman of A-Plus Developments, stated that the company’s strategy is built on actual execution, emphasizing that “trust in the real estate market is not earned through words, but through tangible achievements on the ground.”

He added: “Within a short period, we have successfully launched five projects, and more importantly, we have initiated construction across all of them at varying stages. This reflects our commitment to our clients and our dedication to delivering projects in line with the highest quality standards.”

He further explained that obtaining the ministerial approval for “Jiran” marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, noting: “This approval reflects our full compliance with regulatory procedures and sends a strong message of reassurance to our clients that we are progressing with steady and well-planned steps.”

He revealed that the “Jiran” project spans 15 feddans with a 25% building ratio, highlighting the company’s focus on high-growth areas, particularly Hadayek October and 6th of October City. He added: “We ensure continuous on-site presence and daily follow-up on construction progress, as today’s client is not only looking for a real estate product, but for a reliable developer capable of execution.”

He concluded that the upcoming phase will witness an acceleration in construction rates across all projects, alongside exploring new expansion opportunities within the Egyptian market.