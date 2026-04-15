Dubai, UAE: In a more cautious and evolving operating environment, the real estate sector is entering a phase where resilience is beginning to matter more than rapid expansion.

For Dugasta Properties, this is reflected in a clear priority: strengthening the wellbeing of the workforce that underpins every stage of project delivery, supporting over 400 workers, including site teams, contractors, and support staff across its active projects.

Across its UAE developments, Dugasta Properties has introduced a structured set of measures focused on financial stability, living conditions, health and safety, and long-term workforce development.

The company continues to ensure 100% on-time wage payments, alongside additional financial support mechanisms such as emergency assistance and support for urgent travel or transfers back home when required. Consistency in payments across contractors and site teams also remains a priority.

To improve everyday living standards, Dugasta has enhanced accommodation facilities and introduced improved meal plans, alongside reliable transport arrangements to and from sites. These efforts are complemented by strengthened health and safety measures, including heat management protocols and regular medical check-ups conducted in collaboration with group insurance company.

As part of its broader commitment to workforce wellbeing, the company is also introducing confidential counselling access, dedicated welfare officers on key sites, and support systems that enable workers to stay connected with their families, including access to communication and data services.

This reflects a broader shift in how performance is defined in today’s market.

In uncertain times, the divide becomes more evident between developers focused on rapid expansion and those built for long-term resilience. Dugasta’s focus on workforce wellbeing is designed to translate directly into reduced turnover, stronger productivity, and more consistent project execution.

As more residents choose the UAE for long-term living, real estate is increasingly becoming a foundation for lifestyle and continuity rather than a purely transactional investment. In this context, stability is not just about market conditions, it is about how consistently projects are delivered and the systems behind them.

“Regardless of uncertainty, our approach remains centred on the people behind our projects. It begins with ensuring that every individual feels safe, supported, and cared for, because when people are looked after, everything else follows,” said Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties.

In parallel, Dugasta Properties is investing in structured training programmes, skill development, and clearer career pathways, alongside strengthening site culture through leadership training and a continued focus on respectful and inclusive working environments.

As the market becomes more selective and credibility-driven, approaches that prioritise long-term resilience and on-ground consistency are set to play a defining role in shaping both delivery standards and investor confidence.

About Dugasta Properties:

Dugasta Properties Development LLC is a promising and evolving developer from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With over 30+ years in the real estate industry, the Chairman and Founder of Dugasta Properties LLC, Mr. Tauseef Khan is a professional strategist in the real estate market backed by the long-standing success of City Tower Real Estate, a well-established property management company since 1997, managing over 50+ buildings across the UAE.

Dugasta Properties LLC is working towards providing its clients with high-quality and value-for-money projects. The company's unique approach is customer-centric with a clear focus on return on investment. The popular USP has been our 10 for 10 offering (10% guaranteed return on investment over 10 years) which also includes a waiver of service charges, buy-back options or easy payment plans.

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