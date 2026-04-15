Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading private healthcare provider in Egypt, has signed a strategic public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority (EAEA) to manage and operate the Radiotherapy Treatment, Training, and Research Unit in Nasr City.

The partnership represents a flagship PPP model in Egypt’s healthcare sector, bringing together the EAEA’s scientific expertise with Alameda Healthcare’s clinical and operational capabilities to expand access to advanced oncology services.

Under the agreement, Alameda Healthcare will assume full responsibility for the unit’s medical, operational, and administrative management, including service delivery, staffing, and day-to-day operations. The center will offer a comprehensive range of oncology services, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, as well as advanced diagnostics such as PET-CT scans.

With a total investment exceeding EGP 270 million, the facility is expected to serve more than 2,000 patients annually, significantly enhancing access to specialized cancer treatment in Egypt.

This partnership builds on Alameda Healthcare’s ongoing expansion in oncology, including recent investments in advanced radiotherapy technologies such as new linear accelerators at Dar Al Fouad 6th of October, as well as upcoming expansion plans at its new hospital in Madinaty, marking a significant step in strengthening Egypt’s oncology infrastructure.

In addition to clinical services, the unit will serve as a regional hub for oncology training and research, supporting medical education, specialized training programs, and scientific collaboration.

As part of the partnership, the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority will provide infrastructure, core equipment, and strategic oversight, while supporting research initiatives. Alameda Healthcare will lead operations, service development, and ongoing facility management.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, said, “This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting Egypt’s healthcare system and advancing access to high-quality oncology care. We see this as a national responsibility and a long-term investment in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, while expanding the availability of specialized treatment for patients across the country. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver measurable impact by combining clinical excellence with sustainable, patient-centered care.”

Dr. Amr Al Hag, Chairman of the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority, added, “This collaboration represents an important step in maximizing the value of national capabilities through effective engagement with the private sector. By partnering with Alameda Healthcare Group, we are strengthening the integration of scientific research into medical applications, while enhancing our ability to deliver advanced oncology services and support the development of specialized expertise.”

The partnership reflects a shared vision to establish a center of excellence for oncology treatment, training, and research, further advancing innovation, broadening access to care, and supporting the long-term development of Egypt’s healthcare sector.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide effective medical care. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo, Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, the German Rehabilitation Center, and Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown Fifth Settlement, Maadi, & 6th of October.