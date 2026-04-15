Cairo, Egypt: The Qode, the Dubai-headquartered communications agency specialising in luxury fashion, watches & jewellery, beauty, hospitality, automotive, and lifestyle, announces a strategic partnership with Egypt-based agency Flare PR, founded by Ingy Yousri Ismail.



This partnership marks a significant step in The Qode’s continued expansion across high-growth, culturally influential markets, reinforcing its commitment to building a connected communications ecosystem across the Middle East and North Africa.



Founded in 2010 by Dipesh Depala and Ayman Fakoussa, The Qode has established itself as a trusted partner to global luxury brands, with expertise spanning strategic communications, events, partnerships, and talent management. As a partner agency of The Independents, The Qode operates across key international markets with a culture-led approach to brand building.



Egypt is increasingly emerging as a key market within the regional luxury landscape, driven by a growing base of high-net-worth consumers, strong cultural influence across the Arab world, and significant investment flows from the GCC and international markets. From hospitality and real estate to retail and entertainment, the country is seeing renewed momentum — positioning it as both a strategic gateway and a high-potential market for brands looking to expand their regional footprint.



The partnership with Flare PR is primarily driven by growing demand from The Qode’s existing portfolio of regional and global clients, many of whom are increasingly looking to activate within Egypt as part of their broader Middle East strategies. Through this collaboration, The Qode will be able to seamlessly extend its services into the Egyptian market, offering on-the-ground execution, stronger local insight, and closer access to key media, partners, and cultural stakeholders.



By combining Flare PR’s deep local expertise and longstanding media relationships with The Qode’s regional and international network, the partnership ensures consistency in delivery while adapting to the nuances of the Egyptian market - enabling brands to engage more effectively and authentically.



As part of this integrated approach, the partnership also provides brands with access to a growing pool of Arab talent based in Egypt, supporting culturally relevant collaborations that complement broader communications strategies.



Dipesh Depala, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Qode, said “We are seeing increasing demand from our clients to expand their presence into Egypt, as the market continues to evolve and attract significant regional and international investment. Partnering with Flare PR allows us to respond to that demand with the right local expertise and on-the-ground presence.”



Ayman Fakoussa, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Qode, added “Egypt represents an important strategic market for many of our clients today. This partnership allows us to better support their ambitions within the country, while ensuring that our approach remains locally relevant and culturally informed.”



Ingy Yousri Ismail, Founder of Flare PR, commented “This collaboration allows us to support brands entering or expanding within Egypt in a more strategic and impactful way, while also connecting them with the country’s rich and influential talent landscape. Egypt has always been a cultural hub for the region, and there is a strong opportunity today to align brands with the right voices and narratives in a way that feels both authentic and commercially meaningful.”



As brands increasingly look toward high-growth and culturally significant markets, The Qode’s partnership in Egypt reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting its clients across key regions - delivering locally grounded, globally connected communications.



ABOUT THE QODE



The Qode is a global communications agency specialising in luxury fashion, watches & jewellery, beauty, hospitality, automotive, and lifestyle. Founded in 2010, the agency delivers strategic communications, partnerships, events, and talent management for some of the world’s most influential global, regional, and local brands.



Headquartered in Dubai, The Qode is a partner agency of The Independents, a global ecosystem of best-in-class partner agencies with capabilities spanning research, core strategy, communications strategy, design, production and distribution. Through this ecosystem, The Qode delivers integrated, culturally attuned campaigns across key international markets.



ABOUT FLARE PR



Flare PR is a Cairo-based communications agency shaping the narrative of fashion, luxury, and lifestyle brands in Egypt. Founded in 2016 by Ingy Yousri Ismail, the agency is known for its culturally driven approach, bridging brands with the region’s most influential voices across media, entertainment, and creative industries.



Working at the intersection of strategy and storytelling, Flare PR delivers impactful brand moments through communications, partnerships, events, and talent engagement with a focus on relevance, influence, and long-term brand positioning.



For more information, please contact:

Ayman Fakoussa - Managing Partner - ayman@theqode.com