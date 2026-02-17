Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pemo to strengthen access to alternative financial solutions for SMEs across the emirate.

The initiative aims to address key operational and growth challenges by equipping businesses with advanced tools including alternative saving accounts, corporate cards, working capital solutions and seamless digital payments. The collaboration reflects Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to fostering a more dynamic, inclusive and digitally enabled business ecosystem in line with Dubai’s ambition to reinforce its status as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

For Pemo, this commitment reinforces a shared vision of empowering founders with modern financial infrastructure that simplifies operations, increases transparency and gives businesses back the time and control they need to scale with confidence.

Commenting on the announcement, Ayham Gorani, Co-Founder of Pemo, said: “SMEs are the backbone of Dubai’s economy, yet too many business owners still spend valuable time firefighting manual financial processes instead of focusing on growth. We are proud to partner with Dubai Chambers, and our collaboration represents a meaningful step towards helping to change that.

“Through this partnership, we are giving local businesses access to instantly issued corporate cards, AI-powered spend management and real-time visibility over company expenses, all designed to simplify operations, return time to founders and finance teams, and make their corporate tax and VAT reclaim filings FTA compliant.“

“Dubai has built one of the most dynamic business ecosystems in the world. By working closely with Dubai Chambers, we are helping ensure SMEs have the financial infrastructure they need not just to operate, but to scale confidently and competitively in a digital-first economy."