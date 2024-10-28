Dubai, UAE — TechBridge MEA is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded as a distributorship for SOTI covering the Middle East region. This partnership signifies a major leap in delivering Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions to businesses across various industries in the region.

Enterprise Mobility Management in Middle East

Many organizations face challenges in managing mobility. Ensuring data security and compliance, maintaining seamless integration across device fleets and creating a user-friendly experience without a suitable mobility management solution in place is difficult. Additionally, managing a dispersed workforce, providing remote troubleshooting and device management are critical mobility requirements that need a robust EMM solution.

The SOTI ONE Platform’s revolutionary suite of tools is designed to address these challenges and streamline mobile device and application management for enterprises. It reduces the cost, complexity and downtime of mobile operations and delivers actionable insights to address hardware and firmware challenges quickly and remotely, helping businesses to make intelligent data-driven decisions.

SOTI: Simplifying Business Mobility Solutions

The SOTI ONE Platform offers unmatched ease of use, comprehensive visibility and control over all mobile devices in the field, including smartphones, tablets, rugged devices and printers. The platform's robust features provide businesses with the tools needed for secure, efficient and cost-effective device management across industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics and field services.

Strengthening the Partnership

TechBridge MEA's strong regional presence and expertise in delivering advanced technology solutions perfectly complement SOTI's innovative platform. Together, we aim to empower businesses to achieve their mobility goals and drive digital transformation.

Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge MEA, stated, "We are ecstatic about this partnership with SOTI. Our CVAD model resonates with SOTI, creating a distribution in the Middle East region with TechBridge MEA. SOTI, a proven innovator, combined with our regional expertise will enable us to deliver unparalleled mobility solutions to our customers. In addition, SOTI's integration with our key mobility vendors allows us to offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions to our customers. This collaboration is set to redefine EMM in the Middle East region."

“Partnering with TechBridge MEA is a big step forward for us in our Middle East expansion strategy. Their dedication to excellence and deep understanding of the local market will help us expand our footprint and bring our revolutionary solutions to more businesses. We are excited about the new partnership ,” stated Stefan Mennecke, VP of Sales, Middle East, Africa & Central, Eastern, Southern Europe at SOTI.

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI’s world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.

TechBridge Distribution MEA (www.mea.tbdistr.com) is a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, and Networking, with its regional headquarters based in Dubai, UAE. Serving key markets across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Jordan, and Africa, TechBridge partners with leading niche vendors to deliver comprehensive portfolio of solutions, creating a technology ecosystem to cater to the unique needs of the market. What sets TechBridge MEA apart is its exceptional support, offering both channel and vendor partners unmatched regional marketing expertise & support, streamlined logistics, financial services, and expert technical pre- and post-sales capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions that empower end customers.

For more information, please reach out to TechBridge Distribution Press/Media contact –

Julie James - julie@kairoscollective.co