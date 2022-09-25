Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Pavilion Group, one of the leading Bahrain-based global providers of energy solutions, water treatment and waste-to-energy, has recently signed a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with MTQ, a specialised oilfield engineering company that is headquartered in Singapore with a state-of-the-art oilfield services facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The PPA stipulates that Pavilion Energy, the leading sustainable energy solutions provider and a member of the Pavilion Group, provides MTQ’s Bahrain facility with Pavilion’s innovative renewable energy solutions, which include licensed rooftop mounted solar systems and bespoke solar carports.

The signing ceremony was held at Pavilion Group Head Office, located at the Bahrain Financial Harbour District, in the presence of Mr. Ian Roos, Executive Chairman of Pavilion Group, and representing Mr. Kuah Boon Wee, Group Chief Executive Officer for MTQ Oilfield Services W.L.L, Mr. Asif Vorajee, Managing Director of MTQ Oilfield Services W.L.L. Also in attendance was Mr. Isa Al Doseri, Managing Director of Pavilion Energy and Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion Water, along with representatives from both sides.

Pavilion’s solutions will further MTQ’s endeavours to harness clean energy in its operations and reduce its carbon footprint, by assisting it to generate around 19.9 GWh of clean energy through the installation of 1200+ panels on their site. The project will assist MTQ to reduce its carbon emissions by 14,083 Metric Tonnes. This step will have a big positive impact on the environment, as it is equivalent to taking more than 3,000 cars off the roads and planting around 233,000 trees.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ian Roos, Executive Chairman of Pavilion Group, stated: “We are pleased to announce sealing this PPA with MTQ to complete this promising project at its Bahrain facility. As an authorised and licensed establishment by the Kingdom of Bahrain to produce, generate and sell energy, Pavilion constantly strives to promote sustainability, by enabling institutions across all sectors to utilise clean energy, achieve its sustainability strategies and reduce its carbon footprint. This also reflects Pavilion’s keenness to further boost its key supportive role in achieving the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, as well as the Kingdom’s initiative to reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2060.”

Elaborating more, Mr. Isa Al Doseri, Managing Director of Pavilion Energy and CEO of Pavilion Water, explained: “Since inception, Pavilion Energy has been focusing on delivering clean energy with optimal efficiency and environmentally friendly solutions. We provide unique innovative technologies that assist our clients and partners in reducing their energy production costs, maximising profitability and limiting their carbon footprint. Moreover, Pavilion Energy offers long-term energy harnessing, generation and supply services, with no upfront cost, and with professional maintenance provided by a high calibre engineering team. We are happy to sign this agreement with MTQ and look forward to take this collaboration to broader horizons in the future.”

For his part, Mr. Kuah Boon Wee, Group Chief Executive Officer - MTQ Corporation Limited, said: “Reducing our carbon footprint is important to MTQ. This collaboration with Pavilion Energy represents our third facility to have installed solar panels following two earlier in Singapore. We continue to look to reduce our carbon footprint through exploring renewable sources of energy.”

Commenting further, Mr. Asif Vorajee, Managing Director of MTQ Oilfield Services W.L.L, stated: “MTQ is focused on reducing our carbon footprint and we aim to rely on renewable sources to cater to as much of our own energy needs as we can. With the signing of this PPA with Pavilion Energy in Bahrain, we will transform our roof space and newly formed parking space to deliver energy produced by solar panels.”

Pavilion Energy is part of the Pavilion Group with over 34 years of experience in the field of renewables. Based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Company specialises in generating clean energy through harnessing wind power with its unique licensed dual axis vertical wind turbines, utilising solar energy with highly efficient solar panels and innovative waste-to-energy solutions in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

About Pavilion Group

Pavilion Group is a regional leader in providing energy, water and sustainable agriculture solutions through its subsidiaries most notably Pavilion Energy (using solar and wind, in both grid-tied and off-grid solutions as well as waste to energy), Pavilion Water (water filtration, desalination, treatment and waste treatment through pyrolysis) and Pavilion Agriculture with its sustainable agriculture solutions. Originating in 1988, Pavilion established its headquarters and main manufacturing operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2017. At Pavilion we aim to create a positive impact environmentally and socially by reducing the global carbon footprint and providing access to clean, reliable, cost-efficient power and water with zero emissions.

About MTQ

MTQ Oilfield Services WLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of MTQ Corporation Limited. Established in 1969, MTQ Corporation Limited (“MTQ”) specialises in engineering solutions for oilfield equipment, including repair, manufacture and rental operations. Well-known for its broad experience for over 35 years and commitment to service quality, MTQ is the authorised working partner for some of the world’s largest OEMs in drilling equipment, and is accredited to carry out manufacturing and repair works in accordance to American Petroleum Institute Standards.

