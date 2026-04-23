Abu Dhabi: SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth and one of the UAE’s largest primary and specialty care providers, has announced the official opening of its unique flagship community clinic on Saadiyat Island, in line with its commitment to set new benchmarks for accessible, preventive, patient-centric healthcare in Abu Dhabi.

The clinic was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by senior leaders from Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector, including Her Excellency Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH); His Excellency Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC); Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth; Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA; and Dr Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS. The ceremony was also attended by other senior officials and healthcare leaders.

Her Excellency Dr Fayeza Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at the DoH, said: “We are proud to witness SEHA CLINICS open a new Saadiyat Island community clinic, reflecting the emirate’s steadfast commitment to investing in primary healthcare as the cornerstone of a healthier and more resilient community. This clinic will enhance access to integrated and patient-centred services with personalised, comprehensive care under one roof, serving as a health partner for individuals and families across every stage of life. The department continues to empower its partners across the sector to expand the reach of their services, ensuring world-class healthcare and further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global healthcare leader.”

Dr Khadija Al Marashda said: “SEHA CLINICS plays a critical role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector by delivering high quality personalised and comprehensive care within communities, allowing major hospitals to focus on complex and advanced treatments. The opening of SEHA CLINICS Saadiyat represents an important step in expanding access to patient centred care that supports prevention, early intervention, and long-term wellbeing across the emirate. Designed around the needs of the community it serves, the clinic brings together experienced clinicians, integrated specialty services, and personalised care pathways to deliver seamless, high-quality healthcare closer to home.”

The opening of SEHA CLINICS Saadiyat forms part of SEHA CLINICS’ broader expansion strategy, aligned with PureHealth’s commitment to strengthening community-based healthcare across Abu Dhabi. By strengthening its presence in key residential destinations, SEHA CLINICS aims to improve access to preventive and specialty care, while enabling larger hospitals to focus on complex and advanced cases.

Strategically designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of residents and visitors on Saadiyat Island, the new state-of-the-art clinic is open seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm, and offers an extensive range of specialties under one roof. Key services include family medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, diagnostics, women’s health, and physiotherapy, among others.

Combining SEHA CLINICS’ trusted medical expertise with a concierge-style, patient-first experience, the clinic places strong emphasis on comfort, convenience, and efficiency throughout the patient journey. From digital registration to personalised patient guidance services, the facility has been designed to ensure smooth patient flow, privacy, and a welcoming environment, with natural light and refined interiors in line with the peaceful setting of Saadiyat Island.

SEHA CLINICS currently employs over 800 physicians across 35 clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Region. Beyond treating illnesses, the new clinic is dedicated to inspiring proactive health management through wellness programmes, community screenings, and engagement initiatives.

To learn more about SEHA CLINICS and locate the clinic nearest to you, visit: https://clinics.seha.ae/