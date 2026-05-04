Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, signed a multi-year agreement with EMAAR Mall Management (“EMAAR”), a subsidiary of EMAAR Properties PJSC, to provide parking enforcement services across selected retail destinations in Dubai.

Under the agreement, Parkin will support EMAAR at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Marina Mall by delivering specialised enforcement services focused on ensuring the appropriate use of People of Determination (PoD) parking, improving traffic flow and optimising the utilisation of parking facilities. The partnership highlights Parkin’s expansion into high‑traffic retail destinations and reinforces its position as a trusted provider of smart mobility and parking compliance solutions across Dubai.

The engagement will focus on safeguarding designated PoD parking, ensuring these essential facilities remain accessible only to those entitled to use them. Parkin will integrate its Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) platform into existing EMAAR infrastructure targeting PoD bays at the relevant locations. Once a vehicle parks in a dedicated PoD bay, Parkin’s AI-driven enforcement system will automatically scan the registration plate to verify the presence of a valid PoD permit. If no valid permit is identified, the potential contravention will be flagged to a Parkin inspector at the Company’s command centre. Following this review, and where appropriate, a penalty notice may be issued. To help reduce genuine cases of accidental PoD parking, a short grace period will be applied to allow the vehicle to be relocated.

In addition to its camera-based enforcement technology, Parkin will conduct dedicated field inspections across the three sites to ensure comprehensive compliance with Dubai’s parking regulations.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This partnership will ensure that People of Determination have unobstructed access to parking spaces designed for them, a matter of both regulatory compliance and genuine community benefit. By combining our sophisticated AI-driven ANPR technology with dedicated field inspections, we aim to deliver a comprehensive and effective enforcement model. More broadly, this agreement reflects our strategy to diversify Parkin’s service offering by leveraging our core strengths in technology, enforcement and mobility solutions to create value-added partnerships beyond our traditional public parking operations.”

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, commented:

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience across our destinations while ensuring accessibility for all. By working with Parkin, we are reinforcing the importance of dedicated parking for People of Determination and supporting a more efficient and considerate use of our facilities. The use of smart technologies such as AI-driven enforcement enables us to maintain high standards across our destinations while contributing to a more inclusive and well-managed environment.”

IR and Media Enquiries:

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae/ or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

EMAAR

pr@emaar.ae

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.