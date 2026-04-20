Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Q Mobility has announced the activation of the paid parking system in new sectors within the Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi, effective today 20 April 2026. This initiative is implemented under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Center (ITC), of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and forms part of the second phase of the expansion plan aimed at organizing public parking usage and enhancing traffic flow across key areas of the emirate.

This phase includes the activation of the system in sectors M7, M8, M9, M14, and M15, with a total of 10,010 paid parking spaces. It also includes dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring accessible services for all members of the community.

The implementation of the paid parking system in this phase represents a strategic step toward reducing congestion and regulating the use of designated parking spaces. It contributes to improving mobility efficiency, facilitating access to various destinations, and enhancing road safety in the area. Additionally, this initiative supports economic activity by improving user experience, encouraging smoother movement, and fostering a more organized and efficient environment.

Parking fees will be set at AED 2 per hour for standard parking within the activated sectors. Users can pay through the “Darb” and “TAMM” applications, SMS services, and on-site payment machines, ensuring a seamless and flexible user experience.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.