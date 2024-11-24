Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Qatar Chamber have formalised their ongoing collaboration through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at Qatar Chamber’s headquarters, marking a key step in the production of The Report: Qatar 2025, an in-depth publication on Qatar’s economic landscape.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities will jointly support research and analysis across critical areas of the Qatari economy, including economic diversification, the expansion of gas production, improvements in the business environment, and advancements in technology and infrastructure. The partnership will also enable Qatar Chamber’s members to access OBG’s online resources, covering economic insights from over 35 countries.

Ali Busharbak Al-Mansouri, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, highlighted the Chamber’s support for the collaboration with OBG, underscoring the importance of sharing insights that can contribute to the national economic agenda.

“The Report: Qatar 2025 will serve as a resource for the private sector, examining key areas such as public-private partnerships, sustainable economic diversification, and the application of technology to advance Qatar’s economic goals,” he said.

Fernanda Braz, OBG’s Country Director for Qatar, noted the strategic value of working with Qatar Chamber to deliver a comprehensive analysis of Qatar’s evolving economic landscape.

“Our collaboration with Qatar Chamber enables us to provide focused insights into sectors integral to Qatar’s long-term economic vision, with an emphasis on areas such as infrastructure development, foreign investment, and digital transformation,” she commented.

Set to cover both established and emerging sectors, The Report: Qatar 2025 will offer an analysis of the current economic landscape and the opportunities it presents. The publication will draw on extensive research conducted by OBG’s team, including interviews with key stakeholders from Qatar’s public and private sectors.

About Qatar Chamber

Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI), is a non-profit public organization whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Qatar. Established in 1963, Qatar Chamber is one of the oldest chambers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The main objective of the Chamber is to better represent and support the Qatar business community and highlight the available business opportunities within the various sectors and industries in the State of Qatar and abroad. Certificates of origin for exported and re-exported goods and products are issued through Qatar Chamber.

Qatar Chamber, continuously, coordinates with members and concerned authorities to enhance and promote Qatar’s economic relations by hosting visiting trade delegations, business trips abroad, and holding local and international trade fairs and exhibitions, thus enhancing Qatar’s position as an international center and destination for business and investment mostly in the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

The Chamber provides its members and interested Qatari firms with advise on laws, procedures, and decrees of economic and financial nature regarding legal, commercial, economic, or technical matters, and supplies them with the available information to better preserve their businesses and develop it.

Qatar Chamber, through the Qatar International Center for Conciliation & Arbitration (QICCA), established in 2006, provides the necessary method to settle disputes among company’s (out of court) in order to reach amicable settlements for the disputing parties.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.