RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SOUEAST has officially launched the Saudi Arabia subsidiary. On the same day, SOUEAST Saudi spare parts center officially opened, and a signing ceremony for the cooperation of the spare parts center with Starlinks was completed, marking a key milestone in its expansion across the Middle East. This move reinforces the brand's localization strategy, ensuring enhanced customer service, faster logistics, and a stronger presence in the Saudi market.

Strategic Expansion: Saudi Arabia as a Regional Community

Saudi Arabia, as the largest auto market in the region, plays a vital role in SOUEAST's layout in the Middle East. By establishing local centers, the company aims to develop models tailored for Saudi customers, ensuring reliability in the region's driving conditions.

"Saudi Arabia is central to our long-term vision," said Mr. Zhang Yuanwei, General Manager of SOUEAST Motor Saudi Arabia. "Our subsidiary enables us to work closely with local partners, ensuring that our models and services align with Saudi customers' needs."

10,000m² Spare Parts Center: A New Benchmark

To streamline aftersales services, SOUEAST has invested in the largest auto spare parts center in the Middle East, located in Jeddah. Covering 10,000 square meters, the facility ensures a 100% parts supply guarantee, significantly reducing waiting times for customers.

Equipped with an intelligent warehouse system, the center enables parts to be delivered in 24 hours and guarantees all emergencies can be resolved in 48 hours all across the country. "We are eliminating delays and setting a new standard for aftersales service in the region," added Mr. Zhang.

User-oriented & Digital Integration

The Saudi subsidiary will operate with a fully trained local service team, ensuring fast-response maintenance and transparent support. SOUEAST is also integrating digital tools to improve convenience for customers.

The Future of Urban Mobility in Saudi Arabia

With its new subsidiary and advanced spare parts center, SOUEAST is reinforcing its commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The brand's ongoing investments in localization, logistics, and service innovation aim to position it as a leader in the Saudi auto market.