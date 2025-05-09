UAE – XS.com, the award-winning global leader in multi-asset trading and financial services, is excited to announce its role as the Official Sponsor of the prestigious Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025.

The event will unfold on May 14–15 at the world-class Festival Arena in Dubai, convening the industry's top minds to spotlight emerging trends, powerful strategies, and transformative opportunities across global financial markets.

As part of its leadership presence at the Forex Traders Summit, XS.com will host thought-provoking panel discussions featuring high-profile speakers. The global multi-asset broker will also offer educational seminars, providing practical strategies, market insights, and technological expertise. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with XS.com’s team, explore hands-on demos of its top-tier trading platforms, and discover how the company’s bold, trader-centric services drive success.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Shadi Salloum, MENA Regional Director at XS.com, stated:

“We’re proud to continue our tradition as the Official Sponsor of the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025. Each year, this event allows us to reconnect with the trading community, share valuable insights, and provide the resources traders need to succeed. We’re dedicated to working alongside active investors in the MENA region, helping them navigate market trends and providing the tools that turn their success into our shared victory.”

The Forex Traders Summit Dubai, organized by Smart Vision, is recognized as one of the premier financial events in the region, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among financial market participants, fintech leaders, and industry innovators. XS.com’s sponsorship underscores its dedication to promoting educational initiatives and driving excellence in the global financial services landscape.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, welcomed the collaboration:

“We are delighted to have XS.com as our Official Sponsor for the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025. Their outstanding reputation in the fintech and financial services sectors, particularly in the MENA region, makes them an invaluable partner for this important event. It’s a pleasure to have them back again, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the summit’s success.”

With an exciting agenda filled with keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025 promises to deliver an exceptional experience for all participants.

As the Official Sponsor, XS.com continues to drive financial transformation, expand learning opportunities, and promote deeper industry engagement. The multi-award winning broker invites all attendees to visit booth no. 20 at the Festival Arena in Dubai to explore its comprehensive suite of services, meet its team of experts, and discover how XS.com is establishing a new standard of innovation and leadership in the financial services sector.

XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.