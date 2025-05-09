Seoul, Korea – In a bold move set to reshape the future of digital security in the Middle East, Al Fardan Corporation has signed a strategic partnership with RaonSecure (www.raonsecure.com), a global powerhouse in digital identity and cybersecurity solutions for governments, financial giants and lots of enterprises.

The agreement was inked during World IT Show (WIS) 2025 in Seoul, where Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Corporation, and Mr. Sean SangYoup Lee (이상엽 이사), Director of Global Business at RaonSecure, came together to drive a shared vision: bringing next-gen digital identity innovation to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

With this partnership, businesses and governments across the Middle East will gain direct access to RaonSecure’s groundbreaking technologies — from mobile-based decentralized ID solutions and biometric authentication to zero-trust security frameworks designed for a hyper-connected world.

"Today’s digital economy demands trust at every touchpoint," said Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan. "Through this alliance, we’re delivering cutting-edge ID security that will empower industries, protect users, and unlock new levels of digital transformation across the region."

"Our collaboration with Al Fardan Corporation is a launchpad for a smarter, safer Middle East," added Sean SangYoup Lee. "Together, we're enabling organizations to rethink digital trust and build secure, user-centric ecosystems."

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the need for robust, frictionless identity security has never been greater. This partnership positions Al Fardan Corporation and RaonSecure at the forefront of shaping a secure digital future for millions.

About Al Fardan Corporation

A powerhouse of innovation and tradition, Al Fardan Corporation is a leading conglomerate in the Middle East, spanning finance, real estate, hospitality, and technology investments.

About RaonSecure

Pioneering the future of digital identity, RaonSecure is a global IT security and authentication platform company built on information security and blockchain technologies, trusted by governments, banks, and enterprises worldwide.