DUBAI, UAE: OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced it has become an official member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, with a Build focus, underscoring its commitment to providing high-value low-code to businesses using SAP® solutions. While twice as many OutSystems customers connect to SAP technologies as any other system of record, the new relationship will make it even easier for additional businesses within the SAP ecosystem to discover and connect with OutSystems.

Through participation in the SAP PartnerEdge program, OutSystems is able to integrate its offering with SAP solutions. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the OutSystems Platform (OutSystems 11) integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver® using standard integration technologies. The relationship makes it easier for businesses to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA by building new customer experiences, critical customization and application development capabilities, innovative customer and partner portals, and smooth enterprise system migration. Integration with SAP technologies is one of the most common use cases for OutSystems customers as they look for solutions to unlock business innovation, team productivity, and investments in SAP offerings.

“Enterprise teams face significant pressure to deliver sustainable business results, which means more applications, at faster speed, with peak performance, and this is what our integration with SAP solutions is doing for companies today,” said Paulo Rosado, founder and CEO of OutSystems. “It’s now easier for enterprises to activate their investments in SAP technologies by building business-critical apps that help improve operations, customer experiences, processes and migrations to SAP S/4HANA. Our high-performance low-code solution gives customers the power to develop, test, and scale applications with less time and expense, creating opportunities for continuous innovation.”

The OutSystems Platform allows businesses to rebuild custom business logic to keep the core clean as they migrate to SAP S/4HANA. Examples of OutSystems’ implementations that have made fast, effective innovation more accessible to developers include:



● Multibillion-dollar IT distributor Redington Gulf used OutSystems and robotic process automation (RPA) to modernize their SAP instance and build a rebate management system on top of the SAP application in only three weeks.

● European Supermarket chain COOP created a new Store Operations Application integrated with BAPI®, which saved store employees up to 45 minutes per day on standard procedures like waste registration, ordering, and due date checks.

● Environmental, waste management and recycling technology company ISB Global created and deployed a mobile app that helps field and remote employees record and monitor customer service requests more effectively.

OutSystems customers can leverage free, pre-built code components and integrations, including ones built specifically for SAP solutions, in the OutSystems Forge – the company’s open source repository of reusable, open code modules, connectors, UI components, and business solutions that help speed app delivery. New Forge offerings include a UI theme pack for SAP Fiori® to help customers integrate visually with other SAP applications.