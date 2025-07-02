Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, announces the launch of the OW Haptech Store, the world’s first-ever phygital carpet retail store, now open in Mivida, New Cairo. By integrating physical product exploration with interactive digital technologies, the store sets a new global benchmark for the carpet industry, reinforcing Oriental Weavers’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship while redefining the future of carpet retail.

Spanning 250 square meters, the state-of-the-art store introduces a new retail model that merges real-time visualization tools, immersive environments, interactive displays, and AI-driven customization to meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumers, who value creativity, convenience, and personalization. Moreover, It features exclusive, limited-edition international pieces from Oriental Weavers’ global portfolio.

Commenting on this, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “OW Haptech Store represents a breakthrough for the global carpet industry, introducing the world’s first-ever phygital retail carpet store right here in Egypt. This innovation underscores Oriental Weavers’ global leadership. With a presence in over 118 countries and operations spanning 27 factories in Egypt and the US, we are proud to be a symbol of ‘Made in Egypt’ excellence, driving industrial growth, creating jobs, and supporting the state's vision to position Egypt as a global manufacturing hub.”

The launch of OW Haptech store brings together tactile sensory interaction and digital innovation in a seamless in-store experience, derived from “haptic” and “technology.” It invites customers to reimagine their homes through a variety of interactive features. Using full-scale projection, the Phygital Preview allows them to visualize designs directly on the store floor and explore wall-mounted sampling sections that showcase the look and feel of each rug before finalizing their choices. In the OW Studio, customers can co-create customized rugs with Oriental Weavers’ experts using AI-powered design tools. The store reflects OW’s strategic vision to modernize retail while staying rooted in quality and heritage.

This is part of a continued investment in smart manufacturing, digital retail solutions, and sustainable materials, further reinforcing Oriental Weavers’ long-term commitment to efficiency, innovation, and leadership in the global carpet market.

About Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has grown from a single loom operation to become the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Drawing from Egypt’s rich textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, Oriental Weavers is now a global leader in tufted and jet-printed carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in over 118 countries. Oriental Weavers is committed to innovative manufacturing processes, inspired by the latest trends, and providing products that are both accessible and of high quality, crafted to deliver lasting value and happiness to its customers.