Orange Jordan and the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a training program that is aimed at enhancing youth’s economic participation. The program will focus on elevating youth’s digital skills and will be put into practice in several Jordanian governorates empowering females and males economically and digitally being one of the main key pillars of both parties’ work to offer them the opportunity to play a more effective role in the national growth process.

The signing ceremony was held at the CPF's headquarters on Tuesday, July 16th. Orange Jordan’s CEO Philippe Mansour signed the agreement on behalf of the company, and the CEO Dr. Tamam Mango on behalf of CPF.

According to the MOU, Orange Jordan will provide digital training to young women and men on the essential skills that fulfill the needs of the labor market and keep pace with global trends. The program will be offered in collaboration with CPF offices starting from Karak, Ajloun, and Mafraq, and it will expand to other governorates in the near future. The first batch will comprise 60 trainees, enabling females and males to access the labor market and secure broader opportunities within the private sector after graduation.

This agreement aligns with the vision of both parties to build a generation that is aware, belonging, confident, and responsible. The goal is to enable new generations to be the spark of change that transforms local communities and creates opportunities supported by technology.

Following the signing of the agreement, Orange Jordan stressed on the importance of this milestone, which is placed at the heart of the company’s impact-driven CSR model. This step comes amidst national pride in the Silver Jubilee that marks His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein’s assumption of his constitutional powers.

CPF emphasized that this partnership aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's mission to strengthen collaborations with the private sector. Such alliances have demonstrated significant positive developmental impacts, providing high-quality opportunities for young men and women across various governorates, thereby fostering inclusive growth and empowerment.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan strives to work through a partnership-focused approach collaborating with national institutions and various organizations that share the same vision to expand the reach of its programs. In this context, the company has recently announced new partnerships to enhance the skills of females and males all over Jordan enabling them to join the labor market.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.