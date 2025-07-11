Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales leap by 65% in total value and 55% in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed from AED 71.6 billion in value to AED 118.5 billion over the first six months last year, built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415.

A market update issued by fäm Properties today shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38% in value, from AED 190.8 billion in H1 2024 to AED 262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96%, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16% year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21% over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.

Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118% rise in January, 111.5% in February, and a 147% surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion.

April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42% from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47%, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion.

Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.

“The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”

Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales transactions

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

Villas

Apartments

Villas

Apartments

January

1,635

9,283

3,558

9,944

February

1,852

9,369

3,917

11,370

March

2,403

10,564

2,739

11,661

April

1,379

9,656

3,407

13,736

May

2,827

13,961

3,809

14,013

June

3,039

10,474

2,985

12,849

 

Average

 

2,189

 

10,551

 

3,402

 

12,262

 

Total

 

13,135

 

63,307

 

20,415

 

73,573

Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales value in billions

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

Villas

Apartments

Villas

Apartments

January

AED 9.507

AED 19.473

AED 16.102

AED 18.169

February

AED 9.769

AED 17.367

AED 19.541

AED 21.468

March

AED 12.457

AED 19.466

AED 14.193

AED 22.673

April

AED 7.792

AED 18.046

AED 24.091

AED 26.794

May

AED 13.780

AED 25.677

AED 25.079

AED 29.697

June

AED 18.287

AED 19.216

AED19.539

AED 25.382

 

Average

 

AED 11.932

 

AED 19.874

 

AED 19.757

 

AED 24.030

 

Total

 

AED 71.592

 

AED 119.245

 

AED 118.545

 

AED 144.183