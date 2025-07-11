Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales leap by 65% in total value and 55% in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed from AED 71.6 billion in value to AED 118.5 billion over the first six months last year, built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415.

A market update issued by fäm Properties today shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38% in value, from AED 190.8 billion in H1 2024 to AED 262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96%, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16% year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21% over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.

Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118% rise in January, 111.5% in February, and a 147% surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion.

April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42% from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47%, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion.

Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.

“The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”

Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales transactions

2024 2025 Villas Apartments Villas Apartments January 1,635 9,283 3,558 9,944 February 1,852 9,369 3,917 11,370 March 2,403 10,564 2,739 11,661 April 1,379 9,656 3,407 13,736 May 2,827 13,961 3,809 14,013 June 3,039 10,474 2,985 12,849 Average 2,189 10,551 3,402 12,262 Total 13,135 63,307 20,415 73,573

Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales value in billions

2024 2025 Villas Apartments Villas Apartments January AED 9.507 AED 19.473 AED 16.102 AED 18.169 February AED 9.769 AED 17.367 AED 19.541 AED 21.468 March AED 12.457 AED 19.466 AED 14.193 AED 22.673 April AED 7.792 AED 18.046 AED 24.091 AED 26.794 May AED 13.780 AED 25.677 AED 25.079 AED 29.697 June AED 18.287 AED 19.216 AED19.539 AED 25.382 Average AED 11.932 AED 19.874 AED 19.757 AED 24.030 Total AED 71.592 AED 119.245 AED 118.545 AED 144.183



