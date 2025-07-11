PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales leap by 65% in total value and 55% in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed from AED 71.6 billion in value to AED 118.5 billion over the first six months last year, built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415.
A market update issued by fäm Properties today shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38% in value, from AED 190.8 billion in H1 2024 to AED 262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96%, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.
Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16% year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21% over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.
Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118% rise in January, 111.5% in February, and a 147% surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion.
April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42% from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47%, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion.
Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.
“The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.
“At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”
Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales transactions
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Villas
|
Apartments
|
Villas
|
Apartments
|
January
|
1,635
|
9,283
|
3,558
|
9,944
|
February
|
1,852
|
9,369
|
3,917
|
11,370
|
March
|
2,403
|
10,564
|
2,739
|
11,661
|
April
|
1,379
|
9,656
|
3,407
|
13,736
|
May
|
2,827
|
13,961
|
3,809
|
14,013
|
June
|
3,039
|
10,474
|
2,985
|
12,849
|
Average
|
2,189
|
10,551
|
3,402
|
12,262
|
Total
|
13,135
|
63,307
|
20,415
|
73,573
Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales value in billions
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Villas
|
Apartments
|
Villas
|
Apartments
|
January
|
AED 9.507
|
AED 19.473
|
AED 16.102
|
AED 18.169
|
February
|
AED 9.769
|
AED 17.367
|
AED 19.541
|
AED 21.468
|
March
|
AED 12.457
|
AED 19.466
|
AED 14.193
|
AED 22.673
|
April
|
AED 7.792
|
AED 18.046
|
AED 24.091
|
AED 26.794
|
May
|
AED 13.780
|
AED 25.677
|
AED 25.079
|
AED 29.697
|
June
|
AED 18.287
|
AED 19.216
|
AED19.539
|
AED 25.382
|
Average
|
AED 11.932
|
AED 19.874
|
AED 19.757
|
AED 24.030
|
Total
|
AED 71.592
|
AED 119.245
|
AED 118.545
|
AED 144.183