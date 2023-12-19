This partnership extends to the Middle East Trophy 2023/2024, highlighting the fusion of cutting-edge technology and high-speed racing.

Dubai, UAE – Global technology brand OPPO and automotive industry leader BMW have joined forces in a groundbreaking collaboration to redefine the driving experience. As part of this innovative venture, OPPO's Find N3 serves as a digital car key for compatible BMW vehicles, allowing users to effortlessly control car locking and unlocking directly from their OPPO smartphones.

This partnership extends to the Middle East Trophy 2023/2024, hosted by AGMC Racing and powered by AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. The championship promises thrilling races across iconic locations like Kuwait, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, showcasing the best of endurance racing in the Middle East.

This collaboration between OPPO and AGMC BMW marks a new era in the fusion of technology and automotive excellence, promising an unparalleled driving experience for users and fans alike.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA, said, "We are thrilled about our partnership with BMW, which is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of speed, precision, and innovation. Our goal is to offer users a revolutionary driving experience that seamlessly integrates the realms of mobile technology and automotive excellence."

As part of the collaboration, OPPO is offering fans an exclusive chance to attend and experience the 24-Hour Series Race in Dubai through social media giveaways in its #RaceToCapture campaign. Ten lucky winners stand a chance to win tickets for the adrenaline-pumping event, providing access to both the dynamic fanzone area and prestigious AGMC BMW VIP lounge. By participating in engaging contests, fans can use #RaceToCapture and tag @OPPO on Facebook and @OPPOArabia on Instagram and X to share their racing dreams or the first word that comes to mind when thinking about car racing, competing for VIP tickets to the event.

