Dubai, UAE — Leading smart device company OPPO has announced the signing of a global patent licensing agreement with Volkswagen Group to license OPPO’s cellular standard-essential patents (SEP) portfolio to the German car maker, including 5G.

Under the agreement, OPPO’s cellular SEPs will be licensed to Volkswagen to enhance user experiences for its connected vehicle offerings across its global product lineup. This collaboration further strengthens the technological foundation for advanced connected mobility, aligning with the UAE's ambitious smart city and future mobility strategies.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Volkswagen through this patent licensing agreement,” said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO. “Volkswagen IP team's hard work and foresights in recognizing the value of this cooperation are highly appreciated. This partnership is further recognition of OPPO’s leadership in cellular technology innovation and our commitment to creating a long-term, healthy and sustainable intellectual property ecosystem that empowers long-term innovation and industry growth.”

OPPO’s 5G SEPs are distributed in over 40 countries and regions globally, including the UAE and wider Middle East, demonstrating the tech giant’s commitment to advancing connectivity worldwide. According to LexisNexis® IPlytics, a leading patent analytics platform, OPPO ranked eighth globally in overall 5G patent strength as of January 2025.

“The partnership with OPPO is an example of efficient, respectful, business focused collaboration in the space of licensing of Standard Essential Patents,” said Robin Cefai, Chief IP Licensing Officer at Volkswagen. “It illustrates Volkswagen’s willingness to recognize the value of IP and find sustainable solutions for all parties.”

Marking OPPO’s first ever bilateral patent licensing agreement with a connected-car company, the collaboration reflects the broader adaption of OPPO’s cellular standard-essential technologies beyond smartphones, especially in the automotive sector.

As of March 2025, OPPO filed over 113,000 patent applications and holds more than 62,000 granted patents globally. OPPO continues to invest in core technology areas including 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, charging, imaging, and video, reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and high-value intellectual property.

Accelerating the UAE’s future mobility vision

OPPO’s landmark agreement with Volkswagen arrives as the UAE strategically positions itself as a global leader in future mobility, with connected and autonomous vehicles at the core of this transformation.

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East and 4th globally to launch 5G in 2019, while the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy aims to transform 25 percent of transportation in Dubai to autonomous modes by 2030, saving AED 22 billion in annual economic costs.

5G is poised to be a crucial enabler for autonomous vehicles, underpinned by a robust, proactively developed infrastructure and a forward-thinking regulatory environment designed to attract global innovation. Dubai has already made massive advances and will introduce driverless taxi trials in 2026.

