The HyperTone Camera System includes an industry-first All Main Camera System, an advanced HyperTone Image Engine, and an industry-leading HyperTone ProXDR Display for an unparalleled mobile imaging experience

Dubai, UAE:– At Paris Photo 2023, one of the world’s largest international art fairs dedicated to photography, global technology brand OPPO and legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad announced a joint venture to co-develop the next generation of HyperTone Camera Systems in 2024. Following aesthetics, HyperTone Camera Systems are set to redefine computational photography and will debut in future Find series flagships, providing users an unprecedented mobile imaging experience beyond imagination.

OPPO Imaging Director Oliver Zhang said: “Thanks to the HyperTone Camera System which follows aesthetics, the Find X6 Series is positively received by both the public and professionals. With Find N3 Series, we also brought flagship-level imaging experience for foldables for the first time. I am delighted that our collaboration with Hasselblad has now entered a new phase. By combining classic imaging aesthetics with mobile technology, OPPO and Hasselblad have developed an aesthetic system that is tailored for mobile imaging. In 2024, the two companies will launch the next generation HyperTone Camera Systems and Hasselblad camera experience that promise to continue to set new industry standards.”

Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Global Marketing Manager, said: "We are very pleased to see OPPO’s latest advancements in mobile imaging, which allow people to use their smartphone to bring their creativity to life through photography. Our continued collaboration to build the next-generation HyperTone Camera Systems is a huge project, that is not just a simple inheritance of style. Instead, it is a more organic and in-depth integration of the aesthetics and technology between both brands that will provide photography enthusiasts with enhanced image quality and stylized experiences, beyond what’s achievable on typical mobile phones. I am looking forward to sharing the results of our collaboration with all the creators next year."

Following aesthetics, OPPO is leading a revolution in mobile imaging

As a pioneer in mobile imaging, OPPO is revolutionizing the field by prioritizing aesthetics over technical specifications. The Photography Aesthetics Feature Quantification Lab, comprising 10% photography technicians, 50% professional photographers, and 40% colour experts, has ushered OPPO into a new era of computational photography through feature breakdown, solutions planning, and precise tuning.

HyperTone Camera System

OPPO’s HyperTone Camera System consists of HyperTone All Main Camera System, HyperTone Image Engine, and HyperTone ProXDR Display, offering end-to-end system-level imaging capabilities. To further meet users’ mobile imaging needs, HyperTone Camera System also offers the first-ever All Main Camera System in the industry. It enables high-quality images across all focal length, whether its day or night. In the Find N3, OPPO brings the stack pixel technology sensor to foldable phones for the first time, achieving performance similar to a one-inch sensor that can be fitted into a foldable.

Following aesthetics, HyperTone Image Engine addresses traditional computational photography issues, achieving fewer digital artifacts with more computation. Extra HD Algorithm, for example, improves clarity by 30% while reducing noise by 60% by using AI RAW fusion. The new algorithm requires 400% more computing power, but it results in cleaner and clearer details after processing.

Photo viewing is an indispensable part of a great imaging experience. HyperTone Camera System boasts an industry-leading HyperTone ProXDR Display. By precisely recording the brightness of 12 million pixels, ProXDR technology can unlock up to eight times more dynamic range on-screen, restoring the natural tone to make viewing photos much more realistic. OPPO is also working to make ProXDR compatible with the Ultra HDR standard.

Hasselblad Portrait Mode

Portrait is not only one of the most popular camera features, but it also represents the most cutting-edge innovation of computational photography. Following aesthetics, Hasselblad Portrait Mode provides portrait photography effects that lead the industry.

Through the HyperTone Engine, Hasselblad Portrait Mode initiates delicate tonal changes to create a three-dimensional portrait that, optimizing skin tones with 45 times more accuracy. Furthermore, the Bokeh Flare Portrait provides users with a cinematic bokeh effect that truly simulates the optical out-of-focus effect.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.