Leading global technology company OPPO announced the signing of a global cooperation agreement with Ericsson. The agreement includes global patent cross-license, technical cooperation, market expansion and other collaborations. The global cross license covers standard-essential patents (SEPs) related to cellular communication technologies, including 5G.

Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of OPPO, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have reached a global cooperation agreement with Ericsson. The global patent cross license between two companies covers cellular standard-essential patents including 5G. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other’s intellectual property and lays a solid foundation for our collaboration. OPPO has always respected intellectual property, advocated for reasonable fees, and supported the establishment of a long-term healthy IP ecosystem. We aim to resolve IP disputes between licensors and licensees through friendly negotiation, with mutual respect for the value of patents.”

Since its establishment almost 20 years ago, OPPO has always insisted on long-term investment in research and development, continued to deepen its cultivation in key fields, and transformed innovations into high-value intellectual property and leading user experience.

As of June 30, 2024, OPPO has filed over 103,000 patent applications globally, with more than 57,000 patents granted, and 91% of all patent applications are utility patents. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO ranked ninth globally in patent applications filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in 2023, making its fifth consecutive year in the global top ten.

As one of the major holders of 5G SEPs and a global leader in smart device innovation, OPPO is both an innovator and implementer of technology standards. OPPO actively promotes the implementation and application of technology standards across the industry. As of June 30, 2024, OPPO has filed over 6,200 families of global patent applications for 5G communication standards across more than 40 countries and regions. It has declared over 3,700 5G families to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and submitted more than 12,000 standard documents to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). According to the “Global 5G Standard-Essential Patents and Standard Proposal Study Report (2023)” by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and the “Global 5G Standard-Essential Patent Strength Report” published by IPlytics in October 2023, OPPO ranks among the top globally in 5G SEP strength.