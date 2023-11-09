The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is extending a US$25.5 million loan to the Government of Benin to strengthen the technical and professional competences of the country’s workforce.

The Ouidah & Djougou Vocational Training Schools Project will support the transformation of the technical high schools in Djougou and Ouidah by updating facilities and improving the educational curricula to meet the demands of the job market. The program also includes training for teachers to provide them the latest skills. The schools will empower about 2,000 students every year, one fourth of whom are female, through improved learning conditions and modernized facilities.

OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, who signed the loan agreement with Benin’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, today on the side-lines of the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to support Benin’s ambitious agenda to expand vocational and technical education, which will help young people to acquire necessary skills for the job market. Our joint investment with the Government in vocational education will foster youth employment, promote economic development and improve living conditions.”

Ouidah is a city on the southern coast of Benin with a long tradition in international trade. Djougou is the largest city in northwestern Benin and an important market town. The project includes the rehabilitation of school facilities and a quality enhancement of the technical vocational education program. It js aligned with a Government program to tackle youth unemployment and reduce the size of the informal sector.

The OPEC Fund has partnered with Benin since 1976 and has to date approved more than 25 public sector loans worth nearly US$150 million, supporting the transport, energy, education, rural development and health sectors.

