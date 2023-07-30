Mahmoud Khedr: We thank the Central Bank and its leaders for their unlimited support to the financial technology sector

Mahmoud Khedr: Our sales volume in the region amounted to $50 billion last year

Cairo, Egypt – "OPay", a leading and rapidly growing provider of financial technology and electronic payments solutions, has announced its intention to apply for a license to establish a digital bank in Egypt with a capital of $60 million, according to the rules for licensing and registration of digital banks, and control and supervision recently issued by the Central Bank of Egypt.

This step is within the framework of OPay's commitment to its role in developing the Egyptian digital economy, supporting the Egyptian state's plans towards digital transformation, strengthening the principles of financial inclusion, and building a society less dependent on cash transactions, using the best, fastest and safest financial technology solutions in the Egyptian market provided by OPay, along with its experience in the field of digital transformation in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, Nigeria and Pakistan.

"OPay" aims to enhance its services with innovation and the latest technological solutions to meet the needs of the Egyptian market, and facilitate the conduct of financial and banking transactions for customers, as the company will work through the digital bank to provide lending, savings and card services via the Internet without the need for customers to go to branches, in addition to OPay services to accept payments Such as points of sale, digital payment gateway, and electronic wallets.

Mahmoud Khedr, Director of Business Development & Partnership at OPay, said: We are excited to obtain a license to establish a digital bank in Egypt, and to work hand in hand with the Central Bank of Egypt and all concerned authorities to start this step, which represents a new beginning to keep pace with global developments in the field of financial technology".

He also explained that "OPay" is qualified to make a breakthrough in this industry as it has 5 years of experience in the financial technology sector in the countries in which we operate, which represents a real impetus towards achieving success and achievement in Egypt.”

Khedr added, “We achieved great successes last year, as the value of our sales in the region amounted to more than 50 billion dollars, while the number of users of the "OPay" application in all countries reached about 30 million users, and we aspire to exceed these numbers in the current year and achieve unprecedented record rates.”

He added: “We thank the leaders of the Central Bank for the initiatives it is launching to create a supportive climate for the financial technology industry, and for the unlimited support for the financial technology sector and the directives of its leaders towards advancing the digital economy and the great role it plays in developing and developing this sector.”