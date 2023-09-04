Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, recently celebrated the graduation of the first group of participants from its esteemed training initiative, 'O Academy.'

The event was a tribute to the unwavering dedication displayed by these individuals throughout their training period.

'O Academy' has been meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive hands-on experience for young and ambitious talents within the telecommunications and technology sector.

The program includes a diverse range of mentoring workshops and discussion opportunities, empowering each trainee to not only refine their unique skills but also to share their innovative ideas with fellow participants.

In line with Ooredoo's strategic commitment to invest in Kuwait's youthful potential and create employment opportunities, this program aims to empower recent graduates by providing them with a unique opportunity to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for success in their professional lives.

Furthermore, it encourages graduates to cultivate strong relationships and collaborate effectively with colleagues, clients, and the boarder community.

The program underscores Ooredoo's unwavering dedication to empowering young talents in the digital sector through comprehensive training in various technological and professional domains.

Ooredoo seeks to cultivate a community of innovative individuals ready to contribute to the growth of the telecommunications sector, bridging the gap between academic education and professional advancement for Kuwaiti talent.

The 'O Academy' summer training program covers a wide range of training modules, including teamwork skills, creative thinking, optimal self-expression, and customer service techniques. It also provides an understanding of service quality to equip and empower the younger generation with advanced and up-to-date professional training materials.

The senior management of Ooredoo Kuwait, joined by representatives from various departments, attended the graduation ceremony, reaffirming the company's dedication to nurturing young talents and fostering an innovative environment for fresh ideas and perspectives.

In response to the program's remarkable success and the outstanding achievements of the graduates, Noor Al-Ibrahim, Public Relations Specialist at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented, "O Academy has undeniably served as an exceptional program for showcasing the potential of our youth. The ideas presented by the ignited the flame of innovation within the hearts of all attendees, promising a positive and influential impact on shaping the future of the telecommunications sector."

As this year's training program concludes, Ooredoo Kuwait looks forward to continuing its mission of providing young minds with the right opportunities for learning, growth, and effective contributions to the business, telecom, and technology sectors.

The graduation of the first batch of 'O Academy' stands as a testament of the importance of guidance, practical experience, and support, all of which have a significant impact on motivating individuals and companies to move forward.

-Ends-