Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, has entered a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways, The World’s Best Airline (Skytrax 2024), and Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity, to implement a hybrid multi-cloud environment to strengthen and fortify its position in an increasingly digital world.

The collaboration will entail Ooredoo working with Qatar Airways on designing and developing a state-of-the-art hybrid multi-cloud environment, which will combine the technological and commercial benefits of public cloud infrastructure with the security and agility of private ones, offering the company a competitive advantage in enhancing customers’ experiences and cost efficiency.

In collaboration with Fortinet, Ooredoo will develop next-generation security measures that include monitoring, filtration, and prevention solutions. Furthermore, Ooredoo will provide the entire network fabric and connectivity for the project, leveraging its partnerships with world-renowned vendors such as Nutanix, Cisco, F5, Zscaler, and Veritas.

Thani I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo, stated: “This partnership underscores Ooredoo’s role as a key stakeholder and pioneer in the field of digital transformation and as a nexus that connects industry leaders from various sectors and regions. The move toward digitalisation is gathering pace as it becomes the norm worldwide, and we take pride in Ooredoo’s crucial role in assisting major global businesses to embark on these transformative journeys by catering to their exact needs.”

Amer Sakran, Country Manager for Qatar at Fortinet stated: “By providing full visibility and networking and security convergence, our solutions will support Qatar Airways and Ooredoo in their goal of delivering superior end-user experience, without compromising on security. Through partnering with two major players in the local market, Fortinet demonstrates its support of the economic development plans outlined in Qatar’s National Vision 2030, and we look forward to more collaborations with both partners in the future.”

This long-term strategic partnership aligns with Ooredoo’s focus on forging similar high-profile agreements with dominant tech companies such as Google and Microsoft and major industry powerhouses. It highlights our commitment to supporting enterprises in Qatar and the wider region with advanced technology solutions and innovative approaches that empower sustainable development and economic diversification.

