Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications company, announces the launch of its exclusive roaming offers in celebration of Eid Al Fitr. As the festive season approaches, Ooredoo is set to upgrade the travel experiences of its customers with tailored roaming plans that foster the spirit of community even while abroad.

The Ooredoo Weekly Passport is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, while the Monthly Passport is offered exclusively to postpaid customers. These subscription options are available across more than 100 countries, providing 1GB and 100 roaming minutes for weekly and 4GB and 300 roaming minutes for monthly subscribers.

For visitors to the GCC countries, Ooredoo Passport is currently doubling its data allowances. Weekly subscribers can now enjoy 2GB, while monthly subscribers receive 8GB of data so they can stay connected to loved ones back home. Travellers to KSA will also enjoy an additional 100 roaming minutes for weekly subscribers and an extra 300 roaming minutes for monthly subscribers.

To benefit from the Ooredoo Passport offers in the GCC countries, customers must activate their Ooredoo Passport by subscribing via SMS or the Ooredoo App, as automatic activations will not qualify for this promotion. The KSA offer is valid until 13 April 2024 while the GCC offer is valid until 4 May 2024.

Additionally, weekly and monthly Roam Like Home subscribers can use their local data while roaming in 27 countries, including France, the UK, the USA, Türkiye, and Thailand, while Qatarna+ Platinum customers enjoy unlimited roaming data in these 27 countries, ensuring a seamless and worry-free travel experience with Ooredoo.

Subscribers to Hala's Voice Roaming Pack can take advantage of 30 minutes to make both local calls and calls back to Qatar, plus an additional 30 minutes for incoming calls. This offer is available while abroad in Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia, and remains valid for 30 days.

As Ooredoo continues to innovate and adapt its services, it reaffirms its dedication to providing value and convenience to its customers at every turn in an ever-evolving digital world.

