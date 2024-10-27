Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce the launch of SDN Connect, an innovative high-speed private connectivity ultra-low latency solution designed to meet the evolving needs of organisations in Qatar.

SDN Connect is poised to revolutionise business connectivity with unparalleled speeds of up to 100Gbps and harnesses the power of Ooredoo’s expansive network to offer exceptional and reliable connectivity across Qatar. This state-of-the-art solution caters to all business needs through multiple speed tiers, including 1Gbps, 10Gbps, 40Gbps, and 100Gbps, ensuring that SDN Connect is both robust and flexible.

Designed to help the business community navigate today’s digital landscape, SDN Connect boasts several key features, including comprehensive Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with up to 99.9% availability, software-defined control, and advanced capabilities such as Data Center to Data Center connectivity, Storage as a Service (SaaS) and Video Broadcast Transport. These features are further supported by resilient network paths and sophisticated traffic management, ensuring that SDN Connect is both future-proof and easily scalable.

SDN Connect also incorporates robust security measures, including secured uncontended bandwidth between A and Z locations, complemented by 24/7 support from the Ooredoo Enterprise Services Centre support via a managed network interface device (NID).

Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar commented on the launch, stating, “The introduction of SDN Connect represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive digital transformation in Qatar. By offering a fast, expansive, and secure connectivity solution, we are not only providing businesses with the essential infrastructure they need in today’s world but also a future-proof foundation that can evolve and upgrade their efficiency, innovation, and productivity for years to come.”

SDN Connect is an integral part of Ooredoo’s suite of cutting-edge solutions focused on modernising businesses in Qatar. This offering spans key areas, including enterprise connectivity, operational control, and retail setups, underscoring Ooredoo’s unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable growth in the country.

