Kuwait: In observance of International Earth Day, Ooredoo Kuwait, renowned for its unwavering dedication to sustainability, continues to spearhead groundbreaking initiatives aimed at further reducing carbon emissions and championing environmental responsibility. Expanding on its enduring commitment to this global cause, Ooredoo Kuwait sets the pace by embracing eco-friendly practices and pioneering solutions to safeguard the planet.

Among its ongoing sustainability endeavors, Ooredoo Kuwait has embarked on a significant initiative to transition from diesel generators to grid power. This pivotal move underscores the company's steadfast commitment to shrinking its carbon footprint and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources. By harnessing grid power, Ooredoo Kuwait not only lessens its reliance on fossil fuels but also aligns with Kuwait's broader sustainability objectives.

Solar Powered Telecom Towers

Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait has implemented innovative solutions such as Solar-Powered Telecom Towers, which have been converted from running on Diesel Generators to solar power. This transformation significantly reduces fuel consumption, replaces fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, and diminishes carbon emissions, thus promoting environmental friendliness and sustainability.

Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait has introduced Automated Cell Sites Power Saving, where power usage is optimized based on demand, thereby reducing energy consumption during periods of low traffic. This not only enhances the reliability of grid power but also contributes to more reliable service for customers while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, thus aligning with sustainability goals.

Smart Solutions

Moreover, the Smart City solution deployed by Ooredoo Kuwait incorporates energy-efficient lighting systems, illuminating surroundings while significantly curbing energy consumption, furthering the initiative's overall environmental friendliness.

In addition to that, Ooredoo Kuwait is actively embracing site-sharing practices to optimize resource utilization and minimize environmental impact, showcasing its proactive stance towards sustainability. This initiative aims to maximize efficiency while reducing space utilization and power consumption.

Issa Haider, Director of Network Planning at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, "Ooredoo adopts site-sharing practices to enhance resource utilization and minimize environmental impact, demonstrating its proactive stance towards sustainability. This initiative aims to maximize efficiency while reducing space utilization and energy consumption."

Eco Friendly Solutions

Recognizing the importance of energy-efficient infrastructure, Ooredoo Kuwait is upgrading its air conditioning systems to be more eco-friendly, resulting in significant energy savings. Additionally, innovative practices such as automatic lighting shutdowns in unoccupied rooms underscore Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to minimizing energy wastage and enhancing operational efficiency.

Zainab Al Shammari, Senior Brand Manager at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented on these initiatives, stating: "Adopting sustainability practices is not only crucial for environmental preservation but also aligns with the vision of New Kuwait by 2035. Ooredoo Kuwait's initiatives contribute to realizing this vision, demonstrating its role as a responsible corporate entity dedicated to building a sustainable and prosperous future for Kuwait and its people."

These sustainable initiatives underscore Ooredoo Kuwait's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint. As a leader in the telecommunications industry, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to set the standard for sustainable practices and environmental stewardship, ensuring a brighter and greener future for generations to come.