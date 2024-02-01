Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, the prominent telecommunications company, has officially announced its collaboration with Cafe 312, marking a pioneering initiative in Kuwait. Cafe 312 stands out as the first cafe in the country entirely staffed by individuals from the disabled community.

Emphasizing its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Ooredoo's involvement in this venture sets a noteworthy example for the industry at large. By supporting Cafe 312's mission, the collaboration aims to illuminate the cafe's remarkable business model and highlight the invaluable contributions of its uniquely talented employees.

Named in honor of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Cafe 312 serves as a beacon of inclusivity in Kuwait. The cafe provides meaningful employment opportunities to individuals with special needs and disabilities, empowering them to showcase their talents. Through this collaboration, Ooredoo seeks to amplify Cafe 312's mission, emphasizing their joint commitment to inclusivity.

This strategic partnership aligns with Ooredoo's unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, fostering inclusion, and ensuring equal opportunities within the workplace.

Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communication & Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, articulates the company's dedication to diversity and inclusion. "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we firmly believe in the power of diversity and inclusion to drive positive change and create a more equitable society," he states. "Our partnership with Cafe 312 is a testament to our commitment to providing equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their abilities."

This collaboration extends beyond a mere corporate endeavor; it represents a meaningful step towards social responsibility. Ooredoo aims to foster an environment where every individual, irrespective of their background, feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. The encouragement of individuals with disabilities to become active members of the Ooredoo community is a pivotal aspect of this initiative, creating a workplace that champions diversity and inclusion.

As part of the collaboration, Ooredoo Kuwait will closely work with Cafe 312 to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity. Joint initiatives and community outreach programs will be implemented to highlight the achievements of individuals with disabilities and special needs. Through this dynamic partnership, Ooredoo and Cafe 312 aspire to inspire others to embrace diversity, fostering more inclusive environments not just in Kuwait but beyond its borders.