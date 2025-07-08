Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s lung transplant team continues to push the envelope of surgical innovation, providing patients the latest in surgical care.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed more than 60 lung transplants since 2022.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has made history by performing the Gulf region’s first-ever robotic lung transplant making it one of the five centers in the world to have performed this surgery. With this landmark complex surgery, two patients have now successfully undergone robotic lung transplants, marking a major milestone in the region’s advanced surgical and organ transplant capabilities.

Both patients had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) as well as secondary pulmonary hypertension, a progressive condition that gradually scars the lungs and makes breathing increasingly difficult. Dr. Usman Ahmad, Chair of Thoracic Surgery, performed the complex robotic procedures along with a multi-disciplinary team of experts, including Drs. Yusuf Bayrak, Andres Obeso, Binu Esaw, Arun Kumar, and pulmonary experts including Drs. Fadi Hamed, Said Isse and Miriam Mihalechkova.

These surgeries were quite complex due to pulmonary hypertension, a condition that puts extra strain on the heart and lungs. To support the patients during the operation, the medical team used Veno-Arterial ECMO, a technique that temporarily takes over the work of the heart and lungs while the damaged lungs are replaced.

These life-saving surgeries would not have been possible without the extraordinary generosity of organ donor families, whose selfless gifts make such transplants possible. The hospital also acknowledges the critical role played by healthcare professionals from donor hospitals, the National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation – HAYAT, the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, and the National Center at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). Their collective efforts form the foundation of the UAE’s organ donation and transplantation ecosystem and are vital to every success in this field. Recognizing their contributions honors the spirit of collaboration, compassion, and national progress that makes these achievements possible.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we’re proud to be global pioneers in robotic surgery, advancing the field of robotic transplantation and bringing new hope to patients in need. Being one of only a handful of centers in the world capable of performing these procedures reflects the exceptional skill, talent, and world-class expertise we have at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation.”

Robotic-assisted surgery is rarely used in lung transplantation due to its complexity, however the surgical team’s proven proficiency in performing advanced robotic procedures made it a viable option in these cases. Their expertise enabled them to carry out the transplant through smaller incisions, enhancing surgical precision, reducing recovery time, and minimizing pain and complications, even in such high-risk cases. This minimally invasive procedure represents the next generation of thoracic surgery offering hope to patients who may be considered too frail for traditional open surgery.

Dr. Usman Ahmad, Division Chair, Thoracic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Performing a robotic-assisted lung transplant requires not just the surgical expertise, but more importantly a fully integrated ecosystem of advanced technology, expert anesthesia support, and meticulous perfusion management. In these cases, the robotic approach was chosen due to its minimally invasive nature, which can be particularly beneficial for patients with severe frailty. By using smaller incisions and offering enhanced visualization, the robotic platform allowed us to reduce trauma to the chest, minimize bleeding, and accelerate recovery. This was one of the most complex operations we’ve ever undertaken, a high-stakes, high-reward scenario and it stands as a profound achievement not only for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, but for the UAE in its evolution in complex surgical care.”

The success of these procedures was made possible by a seamlessly coordinated, multidisciplinary effort that extended well beyond the operating room. From pre-surgical planning to post-transplant care, teams across surgery, anesthesia, and critical care worked together to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Building on that, Dr. Fadi Hamed, Staff Physician, Critical Care, Integrated Hospital Care Institute, said: “What sets Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Lung Transplant Program apart is our ability to offer timely, high-quality care in a region where such advanced procedures were once considered out of reach, with success rates matching international benchmarks. Our patients benefit from significantly shorter wait times, access to size-matched donor organs through our integrated transplant network, and minimal ischemic time, which directly improves outcomes. In addition, our dedicated lung transplant and critical care teams, many of whom have undergone specialized training, work in perfect synergy to ensure patients receive the most cutting-edge, personalized care available. This level of coordination and innovation has truly positioned us as a regional leader in lung transplantation.”

Further solidifying its leadership in regional transplant medicine, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has surpassed a significant milestone this year, completing over 60 lung transplants since the relaunch of the program in 2022, establishing itself as the most advanced and active center of its kind in the region.

These cases exemplify the program’s potential and underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global referral hub for patients with end-stage lung disease, including complex conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease as well as Interstitial Lung Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Bronchiectasis.

To learn more about Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Lung Transplant Program, visit: https://www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae/en/institutes-and-specialties/heart-vascular-and-thoracic-institute/lung-transplant-program

