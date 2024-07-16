Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications company, has announced a strategic cooperation with Qatar Airways and Cisco. By implementing a state-of-the-art hybrid cloud environment, this collaboration will contribute to redefining the aviation industry's digital landscape. The flagship project paves the way for introducing advanced applications that will help boost the award-winning airline’s customer experience and revamp business performance.

At the heart of this initiative is Ooredoo's network, serving as a robust foundation for the integration of Cisco's innovative networking, security, and cloud technologies to modernise Qatar Airways’ IT infrastructure. As a Cisco Gold Integrator and Managed Services Partner, Ooredoo will work with the airline to migrate their data centre to the cloud and design a tailored hybrid cloud environment to help enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and agility.

Commenting on this cooperation, Thani I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo remarked, “At Ooredoo, we believe that the future belongs to those who take the initiative and lead. By joining forces with Qatar Airways and Cisco, we are making a bold commitment to innovation and ensuring that Qatar remains at the forefront of the digital revolution. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to leveraging hybrid cloud, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the aviation sector and beyond. This remarkable project highlights the shared vision between Qatar Airways and Ooredoo to chart a path of continuous innovation and endless opportunity in today’s digital world, offering an unparalleled experience for customers and a brighter future for digital infrastructure in Qatar.”

A.T. Srinivasan, Qatar Airways Group Chief Information Officer, said, “The digital transformation that our organization is undertaking will drive innovation and allow us to offer unmatched services to our customers. We will leverage Ooredoo’s experience and Cisco’s advanced solutions to power the network fabric of our Hybrid Cloud environment and support future growth of our business operations.”

Cisco innovations to be implemented as part of the project will include Cisco’s multi-site Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), integrated with the full suite of Cisco’s Nexus dashboard solutions, enabling applications assurance and operational visibility across Qatar Airways’ data centres. All the Cisco data centre solutions will be automated and delivered by Cisco’s Infrastructure as a code. To further automate and transform cloud connectivity, the Cisco SD-WAN solution will help enable seamless and secure connectivity from all branch sites and data centres to the public and private cloud.

Hasan Khan, General Manager at Cisco Qatar said, “We are excited to collaborate with Ooredoo and Qatar Airways on this project that represents a milestone in the aviation industry. It embodies a forward-looking approach to digital transformation driving innovation and delivering superior customer experience. Cisco’s global expertise and local market presence enable us to address the airline’s strategic priorities.”

This initiative is poised to transform the operational dynamics of Qatar Airways and inspire new approaches to digitisation in the global aviation ecosystem. By championing such technological advancements, Ooredoo reaffirms its commitment to being at the vanguard of digital solutions, enhancing Qatar's reputation as a hub of technological excellence.

Enterprises of all sizes can collaborate closely with Ooredoo to identify the most effective strategy for utilising the Hybrid Cloud setup, ensuring it aligns with their organisation's overarching business goals.

